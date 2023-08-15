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This platform features 71 Canaries—the authors, truth tellers, and courageous individuals who contributed chapters to our two Amazon bestselling books: Canary in a Covid World: How Censorship and Propaganda Changed Our (My) Worldand Canary in a (Post) Covid World: Money, Fear, and Power. These voices rose above censorship and propaganda to share their experiences, insights, and research in order to educate, inspire, and awaken the world.

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