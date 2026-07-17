Canary In a Covid & Climate World

Canary In a Covid & Climate World

Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
About
The COVID Reckoning That Never Came
And the Silence That Proves the Psyop
Published on Ed Dowd: Beyond the Narrative  
Today’s Guest Prof. Will Happer: The Climate Cult
Fifty years from now, academic treatises will be written about how the world was taken in by the climate madness of a pseudo-scientific doomsday cult…
  The Canaries - Covid & Climate
When the Editors of the World’s Leading Medical Journals Sound the Alarm
One of the lasting legacies of the Covid era has been a renewed public interest in how science is conducted, published, scrutinized, and ultimately…
  The Canaries - Covid & Climate
Another Canary? Mark Carney’s Energy Reality Check
Canada’s Prime Minister remains committed to Net Zero but now says oil, gas, pipelines, affordability, and energy security must also be part of the…
  The Canaries - Covid & Climate
What If the Climate Story Begins in Space?
The fascinating science behind cosmic rays, cloud formation, and Earth’s climate.
  The Canaries - Covid & Climate

June 2026

Canary in a Climate World Goes International
The Kindle edition is now available in five new languages.
  The Canaries - Covid & Climate
Prof. James Allan Chapter 34 “Sanctimonious, Self-Righteous and Saintly”
What can the Covid years teach us about today’s climate debate?
  The Canaries - Covid & Climate
Canary Senator Ron Johnson: The story the media and the government don't want you to hear
“Unmasked: How Biden Health Officials Purposely Turned a Blind Eye Toward COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Signals.”
  The Canaries - Covid & Climate
After the Pardon: Fauci Faces the Court of Public Opinion
A pardon may close the courtroom door, but it cannot close the public case.
  The Canaries - Covid & Climate
Podcast: Dr. Ramesh Thakur Joins the Dots between Covid and Climate Catastrophisation
The former UN Assistant Secretary-General discusses Chapter 25 of Canary in a Climate World on the Leighton Smith Podcast.
  The Canaries - Covid & Climate
Podcast: Co-Editors Discuss Canary in a Climate World
“Canaries" Sing Out About The Climate Scare
  The Canaries - Covid & Climate
America Out Loud Features Canary in a Climate World
A closer look at the contributors, themes, and ideas behind the book
  The Canaries - Covid & Climate
© 2026 Canary in a Covid World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture