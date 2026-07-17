Canary In a Covid & Climate World
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The COVID Reckoning That Never Came
And the Silence That Proves the Psyop
Published on Ed Dowd: Beyond the Narrative
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Jul 17
Today’s Guest Prof. Will Happer: The Climate Cult
Fifty years from now, academic treatises will be written about how the world was taken in by the climate madness of a pseudo-scientific doomsday cult…
Jul 12
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When the Editors of the World’s Leading Medical Journals Sound the Alarm
One of the lasting legacies of the Covid era has been a renewed public interest in how science is conducted, published, scrutinized, and ultimately…
Jul 11
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Another Canary? Mark Carney’s Energy Reality Check
Canada’s Prime Minister remains committed to Net Zero but now says oil, gas, pipelines, affordability, and energy security must also be part of the…
Jul 4
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What If the Climate Story Begins in Space?
The fascinating science behind cosmic rays, cloud formation, and Earth’s climate.
Jul 1
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June 2026
Canary in a Climate World Goes International
The Kindle edition is now available in five new languages.
Jun 29
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Prof. James Allan Chapter 34 “Sanctimonious, Self-Righteous and Saintly”
What can the Covid years teach us about today’s climate debate?
Jun 27
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Canary Senator Ron Johnson: The story the media and the government don't want you to hear
“Unmasked: How Biden Health Officials Purposely Turned a Blind Eye Toward COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Signals.”
Jun 20
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After the Pardon: Fauci Faces the Court of Public Opinion
A pardon may close the courtroom door, but it cannot close the public case.
Jun 20
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Podcast: Dr. Ramesh Thakur Joins the Dots between Covid and Climate Catastrophisation
The former UN Assistant Secretary-General discusses Chapter 25 of Canary in a Climate World on the Leighton Smith Podcast.
Jun 18
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Podcast: Co-Editors Discuss Canary in a Climate World
“Canaries" Sing Out About The Climate Scare
Jun 11
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America Out Loud Features Canary in a Climate World
A closer look at the contributors, themes, and ideas behind the book
Jun 10
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