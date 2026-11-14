High above the Alta Badia valley in the Italian Dolomites, nearly 2,800 metres above sea level, lies a cave containing evidence of a climate very different from the one we know today.

The evidence comes from cave bears.

Their remains raise a remarkable question: how could large, predominantly plant-eating animals have survived at an altitude that today consists largely of exposed rock, scree and sparse alpine vegetation?

Piz Conturines - Alta Badia / Dolomites Italy

A chance meeting over a glass of wine

I have skied in the Alta Badia region for years, but last year one afternoon on the mountain led to an unexpected discovery.

I met Willy Costamoling, a hotelier and mineral collector from Corvara, in a slopeside wine bar hidden near the top of one of the ski runs. I will show you the bar, but I won’t tell you exactly where it is. That is for you to discover!

Looking every inch like a retired James Bond of the Dolomites, Willy joined our party of four and served us a delicious bottle of Pinot Noir from South Tyrol.

Willy did not speak English, but one of my companions translated as he told us the extraordinary story of discovering the Conturines Cave in 1987.

Willy had climbed high onto Piz Conturines in search of unusual mineral formations. Instead, inside a previously unknown cave, he found numerous fossil skulls, teeth and bones belonging to cave bears.

As I listened, I realized this was much more than a remarkable local story. The cave and its ancient bear remains raised important questions about the climatic history of the Alps.

After returning home, I contacted Professor Gernot Rabeder, the Austrian paleontologist who led the scientific investigation of the Conturines cave-bear remains. His research used the bears’ bones, teeth and cave habitat to reconstruct conditions in the Dolomites during an earlier warm period, when the climate allowed these animals to live at an altitude of approximately 2,800 metres.

I reviewed his study, spoke with him about its significance and invited him to contribute a chapter to Canary in a Climate World.

That chance conversation over a bottle of wine became Chapter 17, “The Conturines Cave in the Dolomites.”

In this short video, Dr. John Robson explains why the discovery matters.

The bears pose a climatic mystery

Professor Rabeder is an Austrian palaeontologist and climate researcher who has authored more than 450 scientific publications. His work focuses particularly on fossil animals found in European caves and what they reveal about past environments.

The entrance to the Conturines Cave lies at approximately 2,750 metres. Today, trees do not grow there, and the surrounding landscape could not support large herbivores.

Yet the cave contains abundant remains of a distinctive species known as Ursus ladinicus.

The bears were largely herbivorous. Their teeth, jaws and bone chemistry indicate a diet dominated by vegetation. For them to survive and hibernate at this altitude, forests and substantial plant life must have extended much farther up the mountain than they do today.

The remains have been dated to roughly 44,000 to 48,000 years ago, while genetic analysis suggests the bear population may extend back toward 60,000 years.

This places them during the last ice age, when conventional reconstructions generally portray the Alps as considerably colder than today.

And yet these bears were living nearly 2,800 metres above sea level.

How much warmer was it?

Vegetation capable of supporting cave bears now grows approximately 1,400 to 1,500 metres below the cave.

Because Alpine temperatures decrease by about 0.65°C for every 100 metres of elevation, Rabeder calculates that temperatures may have been close to 10°C warmer when suitable vegetation reached the cave’s altitude.

Alternative explanations have been proposed. Some researchers suggested the fossils came from a much earlier warm period. The dating evidence does not support that conclusion. Others proposed that the cave was originally much lower and later raised by tectonic movement. Rabeder argues that the cave’s stalactites and estimated uplift rates cannot account for the enormous altitude difference.

The mystery remains.

What the bones remember

Rabeder’s wider research draws on nearly 300 dated fossil samples from caves across the Alps. He argues that Alpine temperatures over the past 70,000 years fluctuated far more widely than simplified climate accounts suggest.

The bones inside the Conturines Cave preserve the memory of one of those lost environments.

They testify to a time when forests and large plant-eating animals occupied land that today lies far above the tree line. They also remind us that Earth’s climate has never been static. Ice, forests, vegetation and wildlife have repeatedly advanced and retreated as natural conditions changed over thousands of years.

One mountain, one conversation and a remarkable chapter

This is one of the reasons we created Canary in a Climate World.

Sometimes an important scientific story begins not in a government report or international conference, but inside a cave high above a ski valley.

And sometimes a chapter begins with a chance meeting and a bottle of South Tyrolean Pinot Noir.

Professor Rabeder’s contribution is one of 38 chapters examining climate through geology, palaeontology, atmospheric physics, satellite observations, solar activity, clouds, oceans, energy policy and much more.

The Conturines bears cannot tell us everything about climate. But their presence at nearly 2,800 metres demands an explanation.

Their bones have been waiting tens of thousands of years for us to ask the right questions.

Order the paperback of Canary in a Climate World: Climate Realism vs. the Net Zero Myth on Amazon.com