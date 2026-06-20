Canary In a Covid & Climate World

Canary In a Covid & Climate World

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Jon Olsen's avatar
Jon Olsen
Jun 20

Good as far as it goes, but it is only one foot down the rabbit hole. What about he role of DARPA? What about the toxic injections that killed a least hundreds of thousands?

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Leslie H MSc's avatar
Leslie H MSc
Jun 20Edited

Thank you. Too bad we couldn’t use this information while we had the legal option to call up or act against Fauci and his deadly falsifications and fabrications. Problem is that he aligns with our elite and ruling class of see no evil characters, who allow our war crimes and crimes against humanity.

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