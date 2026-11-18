by Canary in a Climate World co-editor Tom Harris (and Mary Jean Harris)

Science is an ever-evolving field that requires us to build our best understanding of the world based on available evidence. Then, we must always be willing to modify our theories when new evidence comes to light. Of course, it is impossible to be entirely free of bias due to our cultural conditioning and past experiences, but we can still strive to be as neutral as possible about the outcomes by being rigorous in following the scientific method. When it comes to climate change science, we must be particularly vigilant when so many political, economic, and social consequences are on the line.

Matthew Burgess is an economist from the University of Wyoming who studies economic growth and political polarization, particularly in scientific fields. He recently published the paper “Toward institutional neutrality in climate change science,” in which he discusses these very issues. With scientific organizations having become so politicized, people have lost trust in climate change science. As an antidote to this, Burgess says that we must aim for institutional neutrality. This must apply to an organization’s policies, practices, and norms.

With regard to policies, Burgess says that “scientific institutions can host scientists with strong public views, but they should refrain from taking official institutional positions on contested normative issues.” This is important so that scientists can feel safe to express their opinions without fear of speaking against the views of the institution that has hired them. When it comes to practices and norms, “institutions should prioritize discovery and scholarly excellence over activism,” and they should also encourage “viewpoint diversity and open inquiry.”

Most institutions of climate change science have some form of politicization, with researchers subscribing to particular ideologies and being discouraged from sharing research that is contrary to the accepted view. As Burgess argues, this dominant ideology is usually associated with the political left, and it is only by practicing institutional neutrality that we can improve climate science. Yes, government policies are based on climate science (at least, they should be), but the science itself shouldn’t be aiming toward a particular outcome. That way, we can hear many views at academic institutions without the risk that researchers are just touting a party line. Burgess says that “Healthy academic institutions have viewpoint diversity and cultures of contestation.”

And most scientists are of the same opinion. In his essay in Canary in a Climate World: Climate Realism vs. the Net Zero Myth, climate scientist Dr. Willie Soon writes, “Science advances by confronting uncertainty, not by suppressing it. When dissent is equated with denial rather than inquiry, the boundary between scientific investigation and ideological enforcement begins to blur.”

In his paper, Burgess asks the question, “How trusted are climate change science institutions?” in the United States and found the results in the figure below. There is a marked difference between Republicans and Democrats; for instance, in the first upper-left panel: Democrats have become more worried about climate change since 1990, and Republicans have become less worried. There are also similar trends for confidence in the scientific community and higher education at large.

Polarization and trust in climate change science in the United States

In the lower right panel, we also see that a much higher percentage of Democrats (approximately 70%) believe that scientists should take an active role in policy debates, whereas Republicans do not (approximately 40%). Democrats also have more confidence in climate science and understanding the best ways to address climate change, which further illustrates how policy and science have become intertwined.

Burgess also explored how researchers subscribe to political ideologies at much higher rates than the general public, and that even from the limited surveys that exist, we can see that climate science researchers have much more left-leaning ideologies than most other scientists. In the US, the ratio of professors self-identifying as liberal or far-left compared to those identifying as conservative or far-right has risen from 2.7 in 1990 to 6.8 in 2022, which is more than double. Given this, various surveys have found that researchers “discriminate on the basis of political views.” One instance of this is political criteria being applied to the paper review process, essentially gatekeeping what scientific research is presented to the public.

Despite the politicalization of climate science institutions, Burgess claims that this does not justify defunding these institutions. Understanding climate science is crucial to societal planning and being prepared for whatever natural forces the climate throws at us next. What is needed is a careful depoliticization where sound science is rewarded, and the focus remains on science rather than policy formation. Institutions like universities and colleges should not take a position on normative questions, as this would inevitably pressure researchers to toe the party line. Instead, institutions should allow researchers to express their opinions and present evidence based on their findings without gatekeepers. Burgess gives a comprehensive table of recommendations below that will be a key guide for institutions to reform their practices.

Recommendations for scientific institutions to maintain neutrality

To conclude, Burgess writes, “The public will likely punish both scientific and academic institutions that continue to abuse their positions of trust, and politicians who overreact in response. Therefore, both scientific institutions and politicians have an incentive to pursue reforms constructively and collaboratively.”

So rather than giving up on the scientific enterprise—a foundational tool to understand the world—we should put these practices to use right away. Fields such as climate change are ever-evolving, and when governments around the world are making expensive and society-altering policies based on these findings, we need to ensure that they are unbiased and consist of the best science we can muster.

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