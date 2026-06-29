We’re delighted to announce that all three books in the Canary series are now available as Amazon Kindle eBooks in five additional languages in most world markets.

Readers can now enjoy the books in: (Links go to Canary in a Climate World in Amazon Germany, France, Italy, Brazil and Spain.)

🇩🇪 German

🇫🇷 French

🇮🇹 Italian

🇵🇹 Portuguese

🇪🇸 Spanish

We are also expecting a Dutch version in paperback to be released soon.

From the very beginning, the Canary project has been about encouraging open inquiry, critical thinking, and respectful debate. Making the books available in multiple languages is an exciting step in sharing those conversations with readers around the world.

If you have friends, family, or colleagues who would prefer to read in one of these languages, we’d be grateful if you would let them know.

The Canary books are now available worldwide on Amazon here: