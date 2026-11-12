Canary Movie Night is back, and this one is packed with Canaries.

With the kind permission of Hannes Sarv and Freedom Research, we are delighted to present their excellent new documentary, No Boiling Planet: A Climate of False Alarm, to Canary readers.

Over 81 compelling minutes, Hannes brings together distinguished scientists, physicists and energy experts to examine the central claims driving climate alarmism and Net Zero policy.

Watch the complete documentary below.

Have we truly entered an unprecedented climate crisis, as governments, campaigners and much of the media have told us for years?

Or have uncertainty, complexity and legitimate scientific disagreement been replaced by a frightening political narrative that increasingly cannot tolerate questions?

No Boiling Planet examines these questions directly, clearly and without sensationalism. It gives viewers the opportunity to hear the evidence, consider competing explanations and reach their own conclusions.

Several of the film’s participants will be especially familiar to Canary readers.

Professor Richard Lindzen, one of the world’s most distinguished atmospheric physicists, contributed Chapter 7 of Canary in a Climate World: “The Absurdity of the Conventional Global Warming Narrative.”

Professor William Happer, physicist and Professor Emeritus at Princeton University, contributed Chapter 10: “The Climate Cult.”

Both men are among the most accomplished scientific voices willing to challenge the prevailing climate narrative publicly. They are joined in the documentary by climatologist Judith Curry and a distinguished group of scientists and energy experts.

The film examines:

The nature of climate change and its long history

The climate fears of the mid-twentieth century, when the planet was cooling and warnings focused on a possible new ice age

The role of CO₂ in nature and its actual capacity to warm the climate

Whether storms, floods and other extreme-weather events are genuinely increasing

Whether the public is receiving an accurate picture of climate trends

Whether wind and solar power can provide the reliable and affordable electricity modern societies require

What makes this documentary so valuable is that it does not demand obedience to a predetermined conclusion. It asks viewers to consider the evidence and think independently.

That is precisely why we created the Canary books and this Substack.

The Canaries are people prepared to question accepted narratives, examine evidence that others overlook and speak openly when remaining silent would be easier. This film is filled with precisely those kinds of voices.

Make some time, watch it in full and share it with others. This is an outstanding piece of work that deserves a very wide audience.

Our sincere thanks to Hannes Sarv, Executive Producer Deisi Helemäe-Sarv, and everyone who helped bring this important documentary to the public.

Canary in a Climate World: Climate Realism vs. the Net Zero Myth, featuring chapters by Professors Richard Lindzen, William Happer and 36 other contributors, is available here on Amazon.

About the film

No Boiling Planet: A Climate of False Alarm

Runtime: 81 minutes

Content Editor and Host: Hannes Sarv

Executive Producer: Deisi Helemäe-Sarv

Scientists and experts featured in the film