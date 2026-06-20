Canary In a Covid & Climate World

Canary In a Covid & Climate World

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Reginald Thibodeau's avatar
Reginald Thibodeau
Jun 22

Those officials - especially Fauci, Birx, Marks, Collins, etc. - should be indicted, tried, and convicted for their suppression of the known adverse events caused by the Covid injections. Their deliberate and successful cover-up of the deaths, disabilities, and morbidities are worse than the horrors perpetrated by the Nazi doctors and researchers tried at Nuremberg, and should be dealt with in like fashion. This was a far worse crime against humanity.

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