Many readers have asked why the Canary series has moved from Covid to also include climate.

The answer lies in the pages of our new book Canary in a Climate World: Climate Realism vs The Net Zero Myth. As our research progressed, we discovered that many of the Covid Canaries began seeing striking parallels between the Covid era and today’s climate debate. In our new book there are also twelve chapters from the Covid Canaries.

We begin with Professor James Allan’s thought-provoking Chapter 34 essay, “Sanctimonious, Self-Righteous and Saintly.” A returning Canary from our earlier Covid volume, Professor Allan examines whether some of the attitudes and behaviours witnessed during Covid are now reappearing in the climate conversation.

If you enjoy this chapter, you’ll find 38 more just like it, short, readable, fascinating, and written by an extraordinary collection of scientists, physicians, engineers, economists, lawyers, journalists, and policy experts from around the world.

We hope this chapter encourages you to explore the entire collection.

Canary in a Climate World: Climate Realism vs. the Net Zero Myth is available now on Amazon:

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Chapter 34

Sanctimonious, Self-Righteous and Saintly

Professor James Allan

Editor’s note: An earlier email version of this essay contained several formatting errors when pasting in. These have now been corrected in the online version below.

During the Covid hysteria there were a good few people who were morally committed to what they saw as the rightness of the lockdowns, the masking, the social distancing, the curfews, the police heavy-handedness, the movement restrictions and generally the whole package of government thuggery that amounted to the worst inroads on our civil liberties in two centuries. Sure, there was cowardice and lack of principle. There was pusil-lanimity. There was an inability to understand data and to treat modelling as facts. There was fearmongering. There was going-along-to-get-along. Indeed, my chapter in our earlier book on all this Covid hysteria set out and criticized much of this sort of behavior. However,there were also a great number of true believers, those convinced of the righteousness of all, or most, of these illiberalmeasures. For some of these true believers, compliance and uncompromising adherence to the most picayune of rules and regulations even took on a nearly religious element. How else to explain the secret informing to the police and local government officials of neighbors’ walking too far from home or to their having had a few too many people over for a visit or to any of the other breaches of the despotic Covid rules and regulations? How else to explain the adamantine certitude that grandparents should be prevented from seeing their grandchildren, however ill or near death the former and despite their own wishes to say good-bye? Or the risible spectacle of sole occupancy drivers proudly wearing their masks while driving about town? Or the implacable unwillingness to consider the sky-high economic costs of lockdowns, even though we know (and knew) that more wealth correlates directly with fewer deaths in the future. Or the abandoning of the principle of ‘informed consent’ in order more easily to go down an implicit vaccine mandate path? To a significant degree, all of this was the manifestation of the mindset of your self-righteous true believers.

And that brings me to the broad topic of this new book, focused as it is on the whole climate change alarmism phenomenon with its attendant doom-mongering and pushes for Net Zero, Environmental-Social-Governance (‘ESG’)mandates, fossil fuel demonizing, and its full-on – the evidence be damned! – embrace of solar and wind power renewables. My claim will be that as with the Covid thuggery we can often observe the mindset of your self-righteous truebelievers driving much of this agenda. Yes, of course, there are renewables’ rent-seekers, profiteers and others moved by tawdry self-interested motives supporting this agenda. Yes, too, there are many with no skin in the game who will not be personally much-affected (in the short-to-medium term, at any rate), and so just mouth the expected global warming pieties and platitudes that keep the desired invitations rolling in for the wealthy-suburb dinner parties. But in addition to the cynics and cowards, climate change hysteria also brings with it a hefty percentage of true believers – people fully committed to what they see as the moral urgency of achieving big man-made carbon dioxide emissions cuts. These arepeople whose worldview is Manichean. There are saints and sinners and they are the self-perceived (and self-designated)saints. And for them, virtually any level of scepticism about Net Zero or the Paris Accord or the supposedly soon-to-be-with-us marvels of green hydrogen energy or the latest wish-list from the yearly Davos or COP 32 United NationsClimate Change Conference gatherings – any doubts, any questions or any suspicions whatsoever – warrantscondemnation.

In this short chapter I will leave to those better placed than I to make the sort of arguments made by Steve Koonin (not least that the science surrounding the earth’s climate is by no means settled, and anyway science is never settled nor resolved by some majority vote of appropriately credentialed university professors but rather science is always contestable and open to being falsified). I leave for others, as well, the sort of arguments made by Bjorn Lomborg (including that on any sensible cost-benefit analysis our monies are far, far better spent in adapting to a changing climate rather than attempting some big ticket, near-future shift to renewables). I even leave for others the various arguments made by a host of economists about how the costs of the move to non-nuclear renew-ables will be astronomical and unachievable without impoverishing our-selves. Yes, yes, yes, I agree with all of those sceptical positions. And I fully reject the doomsday claims of the climate alarmists. But I will play to my strengths and in what remains of this chapter I want to say a bit more about the oddities and implications of this near-religious mindset of the true believer, with its attendant sanctimony, self-righteousness and deep dislike of any dissenting views.

So let me note some of the seeming absurdities (or sillinesses, if you are inclined to be kind) of the climate alarmists as regards that branch of the sect that lives in Australia, my home since 2005 – absurdities that are most easily papered over with a near religious sense of the rectitude of one’s own position.

1) To start, Australia lives off selling things it digs out of the ground. Its mining industries are world class anddeliver the wealth that funds top class lifestyles. These extraction industries include the mining of huge amounts of coal which are sold to China and India and other countries who then often burn it far less efficiently than it would be burned in Australia. So here is a first seeming silliness: Australian governments which are unremittingly committed to eliminating the cheapest form of electricity generation at home – namely, coal-fired plants which are being closed down, with no new ones being built or planned – well, those same governments have no quibbles whatsoever about selling hundreds of millions of tons of coal each year to overseas countries. To take just China, a country that buys an inordinate amount of Australian coal, that country may mouth the climate alarmism cliches but it is building more than one new coal fired generation plant every month. And this Australian governmental approach of ‘no burning coal at home, but by all means let’s sell as much of it abroad, and as profitably, as possible’ is rarely attacked, or even commented upon, by climate alarmists. Yet everyone knows that we all share the same atmosphere. Ifwe can and do sell it to China and India and the like for them to burn then why can’t we burn it at home,usually more efficiently and with fewer emissions? Yes, for some, rank and deliberate hypocrisy will be the answer. But for others there will be a sort of pseu-do-religious attitude at work. It is the mindset of ‘We are not going to get our own hands dirty. What they do over there is not our doing. We must remain virtuous and just, costs for us be damned! We are trying to save the planet.’ Something like that, I suppose, accounts for the incongruity, though it is a hard position or mindset even to try to explicate.

2) Here is another absurdity that requires a sort of self righteous sanctimony to explain. Australia accounts for about one percent of global carbon dioxide emissions. The country could go back to the Stone Age tomorrow and it would make virtually zero difference to the earth’s temperature or temperature trajectory. And yet Australian climate enthusiasts are immune to any and all evidence that indicates most other countries are either openly ignoring economy-enervating decarbonisation mandates or they pay them lip-service while largely ignoring them. China’s emissions are ballooning. India’s are too. And the US has pulled out of the Paris Accord and repudiated Net Zero. What reasons justify Australia’s quest to be a world leader in trying to achieve Net Zero targets, rather than moving only at the pace of the rest of the world? The motivation is again that same sort of sanctimony and self-righteousness, perhaps also blended with the claim that ‘we can be a moral exemplar for others’. It’s risible! The main emitting countries could not care less what Australia is doing to impoverish itself, yet this makes not a whit of difference to these zealots.

3) I like this one. For reasons I need not detail here, Australia and New Zealand have shunned nuclear energy. Many left-of-center political parties in the northern hemisphere have no difficulty embracing nuclear power which ticks every box for those worried about carbon dioxide emissions. But not in Australia where many - nay, most – climate alarmists reject nuclear power at least as vociferously as they do coal and gas.

On its face this seems absurd. At the very least it qualifies as silly. But it is entrenched in the worldview of the current Australian Labor government and indeed in Australia’s Green party. And no amount of pointing to France or European Green parties can shift this.

4) Here is a last anomaly or fickleness or contradiction. Many (or again let’s say most) Australians who embrace most fervently the Net Zero, ‘we must reduce carbon emissions what-ever the economic costs’ are also those most in favour of mass inwards immigration into the country. Australia, in fact, has one of the world’s highest’s per capita net inwards immigration rates. The country welcomes more new people per capita every year than virtually every country on earth. Yet notice the tension between wanting your country to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions and pushing for huge numbers of people to immigrate in to that same country every year. After all, emissions are measured by the country. And more people makes for more emissions, all other things being equal. So how are these two positions both held and supported without any doubts or qualms about at least one of them?

Those are just four absurdities or sillinesses that infect the climate alarmist worldview. Were space willing I could note how Net Zero emasculates national defence capabilities or laugh at the Jesuitical sophistries needed for the great and the good to fly their private jets while doom-mongering about carbon emissions. Point out any or all of this to your heart’s content but you will rarely get any reply that does not blandly (and in a way that would have Karl Popper turning in his grave) assert that ‘the science is settled’, together with hefty dollops of sanctimony and self-righteousness.

So it is fitting to finish with a quote by Anthony Daniels (who, because he often writes under his pen name, will be better known to Americans as ‘Dalrymple’) that shows what we Canaries are up against.

“An overemphasis on abstraction in matters of practical affairs is the pathology of the semi-intelligentsia. They are prepared to sacrifice everything – civilisation itself – for their principles. They find derogation from a principle threatening, for it introduces doubt into minds which are desperate for Shavi-an-type[referring to George Bernard Shaw] certainty.”[1]

[1] Anthony Daniels, Quadrant magazine, November 2025 issue, p.9.

Canary in a Climate World: Climate Realism vs The Net Zero Myth - is available on Amazon here: