We are honoured to see Canary in a Climate World: Climate Realism vs. the Net Zero Myth featured by Mary Holland on Mary’s Book Club, part of Children’s Health Defense TV.

In the interview, Mary speaks with co-editors C.H. Klotz and Professor Ian Clark about the third book in the Canary series and why the questions first raised during the COVID era now extend into the climate and Net Zero debate.

Mary is the CEO of Children’s Health Defense, an attorney and former member of the faculty at New York University School of Law. She also took temporary leave from CHD in 2023 to help launch Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign as a strategist, fundraiser and organizer.

Few people understand the consequences of censorship, institutional conformity and controlled scientific debate better than Mary Holland and the team at Children’s Health Defense.

That makes this conversation especially meaningful.

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