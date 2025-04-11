Canary In a Covid & Climate World

Canary In a Covid & Climate World

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DeborahLynnPalmer's avatar
DeborahLynnPalmer
Apr 18, 2025

And people wouldn’t listen! They would not think with reason.

God gave us an immune system. It works.

For me, I refuse vehemently to take any injections created by a room full of greedy people who spells the word rough like this: M O R E

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Stephanie Crochet's avatar
Stephanie Crochet
Apr 14, 2025

They have been silencing the vaccine injured for decades. COVID coverup only exposed this evil.

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