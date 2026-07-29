Canary In a Covid & Climate World

Canary In a Covid & Climate World

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Leslie H MSc's avatar
Leslie H MSc
3h

It is telling if Rand does nothing more with his power than accept such statements given Fauci’s previous pardon. Some say Rand got what he and the Republicans want: Just like the bipartisan government investigations of the JFK assassination and 9/11. The hearing is meaningless other than to reinforce lack of evidence. Media can portray this as nothing to see… move on.

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Jeck's avatar
Jeck
1h

I'm afraid that this shaming show is all we're going to get from our politicians. It reminds me of the public lambasting Trump and Vance gave Zelensky which ultimately lead to absolutely no diminishing of US support for the stupid disgusting war in Ukraine.

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