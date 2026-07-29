Senator Rand Paul has been relentless in his pursuit of answers about the origins of COVID-19 and the government’s response to the pandemic.

Today, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared under subpoena before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. When questioned, Fauci repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right—reportedly 111 times, and declined to provide answers.

Below is Senator Rand Paul’s must watch full opening statement and several clips from today’s hearing:

Senator Josh Hawley unleashing a scathing attack against Dr. Anthony Fauci:

Senator Bernie Moreno - “Who the fuck do you think you were for doing that?”

Senator Ron Johnson goes after Fauci about Ivermectin…

Senator Rand Paul: “It is secrecy that destroys trust”

Senator Rick Scott closes with these pointed remarks:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. responding to the Fauci Diaries released this week:

Rand Paul: A plan to vote next week on contempt against Fauci:

Our book launch / trailer videos for “Canary in a Covid World: How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World” and “Canary in a Covid World: Money, Fear and Power” seems rather poignant today!

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