Canary In a Covid & Climate World

Canary In a Covid & Climate World

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Kathy Lopez's avatar
Kathy Lopez
Dec 5, 2024

Heroes to be sure! In 2021 I treated myself with their protocol. Having Lupus I was a bit scared but so glad I trusted their wise recommendations!

Dr. William Makis has also earned my deep respect and gratitude.

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Rosanne Aman's avatar
Rosanne Aman
Dec 6, 2024

I remember Dr. Zev Zelenko also.

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