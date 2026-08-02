What happens when a distinguished medical scientist begins to recognize the same troubling patterns in two very different public debates?

Dr. Angus Dalgleish opens Canary in a Climate World with a personal account of how his experience during COVID led him to question the climate narrative.

In this video excerpt, Dr. John Robson of Climate Discussion Nexus introduces Chapter 1 of Canary in a Climate World: Climate Realism vs. the Net Zero Myth.

Dalgleish is a pioneering cancer researcher and Professor Emeritus of Oncology at the University of London. He does not present himself as a climate scientist. Instead, he examines what happens when science becomes politicized and dissenting experts are dismissed rather than answered.

In Chapter 1, “A Personal Awakening: From COVID to Climate,” he describes how the resistance he encountered during COVID prompted him to look more critically at Net Zero, climate modelling and the institutions shaping climate policy.

He argues that the two agendas follow a remarkably similar pattern: manufacture fear, suppress dissent, manipulate data, centralize power and reward those positioned to profit.

Dalgleish writes:

“What all this has revealed to me is that the blueprint for the COVID and climate scams is one and the same, and unless it is stopped it will be used again and again.”

His provocative chapter sets the stage for a book featuring 38 highly credentialed contributors who examine the science, economics, politics and consequences of the Net Zero agenda.

Read Dr. Dalgleish’s complete chapter in Canary in a Climate World.

Order the book here from Amazon.