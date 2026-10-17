A flight through the clouds reveals why our climate cannot be reduced to CO₂ and computer projections

Yesterday, while flying above, through and around the clouds from Verona, Italy to Munich, Germany, I recorded the short videos below:

One moment the aircraft was surrounded by brilliant sunlight. The next, it entered a dense bank of cloud and the world outside changed completely.

Sunlight and shadow. Water vapour and condensation. Clouds forming at different heights, constantly moving and changing.

It is beautiful to watch, but it should also make us think.

These clouds are not decorative objects floating above the climate system. They are an essential part of it, continually affecting how much sunlight reaches the Earth and how much heat escapes back into space.

As you watch, consider a few simple questions.

How were these clouds formed?

Why did they form at these particular heights?

What determines their thickness, movement and lifespan?

How much sunlight are they reflecting back into space?

How much heat are they retaining beneath them?

And if clouds remain among the most difficult parts of the climate system to model, how confidently can anyone predict the global climate many decades into the future?

How does a cloud begin?

The Sun warms the oceans, lakes and land, causing water to evaporate. That water vapour rises, cools and eventually condenses.

But water vapour does not generally form cloud droplets by itself. It requires tiny particles known as cloud condensation nuclei. These may include sea salt, dust, biological material and other aerosols suspended in the atmosphere.

Cloud formation is therefore influenced by an enormous and constantly changing combination of sunlight, temperature, humidity, air pressure, winds, oceans, atmospheric circulation and microscopic particles.

In Chapter 6 of Canary in a Climate World: Climate Realism vs. the Net Zero Myth, Professor Geoff Duffy examines the central role of water in the climate system.

Water moves continuously between its solid, liquid and gaseous states. Every evaporation, condensation, freezing and melting event involves the transfer of energy.

The scale of this natural water engine is almost impossible to comprehend. Professor Duffy estimates that approximately 45 billion tonnes of water pass through evaporation and condensation every hour. That is more than one trillion tonnes every day, moving continuously between the oceans, atmosphere, clouds and land.

This is not a static system. It is a vast, dynamic engine driven primarily by energy from the Sun.

The atmosphere is not a sealed container

In Chapter 9, Professor Ian Clark adds another important dimension.

He describes water vapour as part of a dynamic, solar-powered system of evaporation, condensation, cloud formation and precipitation that changes continuously across the planet.

With clouds covering roughly 68 percent of the Earth at any given time, even small changes in their formation, altitude, thickness or location can alter how much solar energy reaches the surface and how much heat escapes to space.

Clark argues that climate models cannot directly reproduce all of this chaotic behaviour. Instead, clouds and water vapour must be represented through simplified assumptions and parameters.

One of the central assumptions is that warming attributed to CO₂ increases evaporation, placing more water vapour in the atmosphere and amplifying the original warming.

But what happens when the clouds themselves change?

More water vapour may produce more clouds. Depending upon their type, altitude and location, those clouds may reflect incoming sunlight, retain outgoing heat or do both at different times.

This is precisely where the apparent certainty of climate projections begins to break down.

Clark also points out that the carbon cycle itself is remarkably active. According to his chapter, the entire pool of atmospheric CO₂ is exchanged through the oceans and terrestrial biosphere approximately every four years.

Neither water nor carbon sits motionless in the atmosphere. Both are continually moving through vast and interconnected natural systems. Yet governments are making extraordinarily consequential economic and energy decisions based upon models that attempt to reduce much of this complexity to mathematical assumptions.

From exploding stars to the clouds above us

The story may extend far beyond the Earth itself.

In Chapter 5, Professor Henrik Svensmark examines evidence that cosmic rays originating beyond our solar system may affect the formation of aerosols and cloud condensation nuclei in the atmosphere.

Many of these cosmic rays are produced by violent events elsewhere in the galaxy, including exploding stars.

Professor Nir Shaviv explains in Chapter 4 that solar activity and the solar wind may influence how many cosmic rays reach the Earth. A stronger solar wind can deflect more cosmic rays, while a weaker solar wind may allow more of them to enter the atmosphere.

The proposed chain is remarkable:

Supernovae produce cosmic rays.

The Sun and solar wind influence how many reach the Earth.

Cosmic rays ionize particles in the atmosphere.

That ionization may influence aerosols and cloud condensation nuclei.

Clouds regulate the solar energy reaching the Earth.

Changes in clouds can therefore change temperature.

The climate system does not begin and end with atmospheric CO₂. It may connect the oceans, the Sun and even events occurring across our galaxy.

The models replace nature with assumptions

Climate models divide the planet into large three-dimensional grid cells. But individual clouds and the microscopic processes that form them are frequently far smaller than those cells.

The models cannot calculate every droplet, aerosol, air current or interaction directly. These processes must therefore be represented using what modellers call parameterizations.

In ordinary language, they are estimated.

Dr. John Christy discusses this problem in Chapter 12 of Canary in a Climate World. Clouds, aerosols and interactions between the oceans and atmosphere are extraordinarily complex. When these processes cannot be represented directly, assumptions are inserted into the models.

Those assumptions influence the result.

When the resulting projections are then presented to the public as settled forecasts of conditions decades from now, we should be asking how much of that apparent precision comes from observation and how much comes from the assumptions programmed into the model.

Look up

The next time you step outside, look at the sky.

Watch clouds appear, change shape, grow, move and disappear.

Notice how quickly the light and temperature can change when a cloud passes in front of the Sun.

Consider the immense quantity of water moving through the atmosphere above you and the energy involved in every stage of that movement.

Then ask yourself a simple question:

If we cannot reliably predict the clouds above us next week, how much confidence should we place in computer projections of the global climate many decades into the future?

This is one of the central lessons of Canary in a Climate World.

Climate is not a simple thermostat controlled by a single atmospheric gas. It is a vast and interconnected natural system involving the Sun, oceans, clouds, water vapour, atmospheric circulation, geological processes and potentially influences reaching us from far beyond the Earth.

Sometimes the first step towards understanding that complexity is simply to look up.

Canary in a Climate World: Climate Realism vs. the Net Zero Myth brings together 38 contributors examining climate science, energy policy and the assumptions behind Net Zero.

Available now on Amazon.