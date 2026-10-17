Canary In a Covid & Climate World

Canary In a Covid & Climate World

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KundaliniAndCellTowers's avatar
KundaliniAndCellTowers
Oct 18

As a kid in the 70s all I saw were cumulus clouds that airplanes would typically rise above during flight. But upon a recent trip to Hawaii all I saw were stratospheric lines and spreading haze injected 10,000 feet or more above commercial air traffic altitude. You look into the distance and see this white material dropping slowly through the air column, obscuring vistas in all directions.

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JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
Oct 17

"More water vapour may produce more clouds. Depending upon their type, altitude and location, those clouds may reflect incoming sunlight, retain outgoing heat or do both at different times."

It seems the hotter earth gets the more cooling clouds provide, and it is a self stabilizing system.

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