Canary In a Covid & Climate World

Canary In a Covid & Climate World

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J E B's avatar
J E B
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And then there are those of us who never believed the lie in the first place. A lot of time and money could have been saved if they had use reason and logic and listened to us first. 🤦‍♀️

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