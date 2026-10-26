Professor Ian Clark did not begin his career questioning the conventional account of climate change.

Quite the opposite.

A Ph.D.-trained expert in paleoclimatology and Quaternary geology, and a longtime Professor of Environmental Geoscience at the University of Ottawa, Clark is also a co-editor of Canary in a Climate World, alongside C.H. Klotz and Tom Harris.

He once accepted the idea that atmospheric CO₂ was driving dangerous climate change.

He was so interested in the subject that he changed the name of one of his courses so he could work more directly in the field.

Then he looked more closely at the data.

In this short video, Dr. John Robson of Climate Discussion Nexus explains what caused Clark to change his mind and why his Chapter 9 contribution to Canary in a Climate World deserves serious attention.

A highly respected senior colleague who had studied the long-term relationship between atmospheric CO₂ and climate told Clark that the geological record did not show the connection he had assumed was there.

Clark could have dismissed the observation and continued along the more comfortable professional path.

Instead, he returned to the evidence.

“That forced me to go back and critically examine the evidence,” Clark writes. “And when I did, what I found was deeply concerning.”

Not because the data confirmed an approaching climate catastrophe, but because the data appeared to conflict with what scientists, governments and the public were continually being told.

That intellectual journey is at the heart of Clark’s Chapter 9, “A Reality Check on Climate and Net Zero,” in Canary in a Climate World: Climate Realism vs. the Net Zero Myth.

What happens when a scientist changes his mind?

In his video and written critique for Climate Discussion Nexus, John Robson examines the evidence that caused Clark to reconsider the CO₂ narrative.

The geological record covers vastly longer periods than modern temperature measurements. It allows scientists to examine the relationship between atmospheric carbon dioxide and climate across millions of years rather than a few decades.

Clark argues that across the geological record there were long periods when CO₂ was high while temperatures were low, and others when CO₂ was low while temperatures were high.

He also examines the more recent glacial record. Over approximately the past million years, temperature and CO₂ often moved together. But Clark argues that a closer examination of their timing reveals something extremely important: changes in temperature generally occurred first, followed by changes in atmospheric CO₂.

In this interpretation, warming oceans released additional CO₂, while cooling oceans absorbed more of it.

CO₂ was responding to climate rather than acting as its original control mechanism.

This distinction is crucial. Correlation alone cannot establish which variable is driving the other.

Clark’s larger conclusion is that the Earth’s climate has always changed over short, medium and immense geological timescales. Natural forces were operating long before industrialization, and those forces did not suddenly stop when human beings began measuring atmospheric CO₂.

The atmosphere is alive with water

Clark also examines an element of the climate system that receives far less public attention than CO₂: water.

Water vapour is the atmosphere’s most abundant greenhouse gas. But it is not simply accumulating in the atmosphere. It is continually evaporating, condensing, forming clouds and returning to the surface as precipitation.

Clouds may reflect incoming sunlight back into space. They may also retain outgoing heat. Their overall effect depends upon their altitude, density, composition, location and time of formation.

Clark points to changes in cloud cover as an important possible contributor to recent warming, one that cannot simply be assumed to have been caused by rising CO₂.

This connects directly to the video we recently shared of an aircraft flying above, through and around clouds.

One moment there was brilliant sunlight. The next, the aircraft was surrounded by cloud.

That constantly changing mixture of sunlight, water vapour, condensation and cloud cover is not a minor complication within the climate system. It is fundamental to it.

Clark argues that climate models cannot directly reproduce all this chaotic behaviour. They must simplify it through assumptions and parameterizations. Yet those models are then used to produce apparently precise projections extending many decades into the future.

The carbon cycle never stops moving

Clark also challenges the public perception of atmospheric CO₂ as something that simply enters the atmosphere and remains there as part of a steadily accumulating layer.

The carbon cycle is continually exchanging enormous quantities of carbon among the atmosphere, oceans and terrestrial biosphere.

According to Clark, the equivalent of the entire atmospheric CO₂ pool passes through these exchanges approximately every four years.

His broader point is not that human emissions do not exist. It is that atmospheric carbon forms part of an immense and active natural cycle that cannot be properly understood by looking only at emissions from industry.

Like water, carbon is continually moving through an immense and interconnected planetary system.

For Clark, this scientific reassessment leads to an unavoidable policy question: if the assumptions underlying the climate narrative are incomplete, what does that mean for the enormously expensive pursuit of Net Zero?

The Net Zero contradiction

Clark argues that replacing reliable fossil-fuel energy with wind and solar power carries enormous economic and environmental costs.

Wind turbines, solar installations, batteries and expanded electrical grids require mining, processing, transportation and vast quantities of land and materials. Wind turbines can harm birds and bats, while large solar installations transform extensive natural areas.

These technologies are commonly described as clean because the environmental costs associated with their manufacture, installation and disposal are often moved somewhere else.

Clark considers nuclear energy the only major low-emission source capable of providing dependable electricity at scale. But nuclear facilities are expensive and take many years to approve and construct, especially in Canada.

The political timetable for Net Zero bears little relationship to the physical and engineering realities of the energy system.

Meanwhile, the costs fall most heavily upon ordinary families and poorer nations, while wealthy advocates continue to travel, consume and purchase carbon credits to offset lifestyles unavailable to most of the world.

Clark puts the contradiction bluntly. Net Zero suits the privileged Western one percent who can vote green and purchase “carbon credit indulgences” for their overseas vacations.

Science requires the freedom to change your mind

Ian Clark’s story is important because science does not advance by demanding loyalty to a consensus.

It advances when people examine evidence, test assumptions and remain willing to change their minds.

Clark began with one understanding of climate change. He then encountered evidence that challenged it. Instead of looking away, he returned to the data.

That is not a failure of science.

That is how science is supposed to work.

Read John Robson’s complete written critique at Climate Discussion Nexus.

Professor Ian Clark is a co-editor of Canary in a Climate World: Climate Realism vs. the Net Zero Myth and the author of Chapter 9, “A Reality Check on Climate and Net Zero.” The book brings together Clark and 37 other contributors examining climate science, energy policy and the assumptions behind Net Zero.

Available now on Amazon.