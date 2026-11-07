Canary In a Covid & Climate World

Canary In a Covid & Climate World

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Catrabela's avatar
Catrabela
1d

Maybe it has something to do with the weather wars they were bragging about not too long ago: "We can control the weather, and those who control the weather control the world." Just a thought!

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A. Saboia's avatar
A. Saboia
1d

I am tired of those climate psyops that’s making some people very rich while making our daily life less pleasant.

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