Canary In a Covid & Climate World

Canary In a Covid & Climate World

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Steve Vasseur's avatar
Steve Vasseur
8h

Remember that the ancient ones control us with religion (the false god(s) )and politics secondly. I've spent over 44 years researching the subject matter and became an Atheist as a result of it. Morality and ethics require no gods or churches, just common sense and what nature gave us, analogous to the Neanderthals who did quite well with no religions to obfuscate them. Steve B.A. & H.M.A.

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