Chapter 31 of Canary in a Climate World: Climate Realism vs. the Net Zero Myth

For many people, changing their minds is difficult. But what happens when the belief being questioned is not merely an opinion, but part of their identity, their community and their understanding of what it means to be a good person?

That is the deeply personal story Margaret Anna Alice tells in Chapter 31, “Losing My Religion,” from Canary in a Climate World: Climate Realism vs. the Net Zero Myth.

Margaret did not begin as a climate skeptic. She was a lifelong progressive environmentalist for whom climate change was, in her words, an “inviolable belief.”

She cared deeply about the natural world. She feared for polar bears, worried about the future of the planet and trusted that the environmental movement was acting in humanity’s best interests.

Climate change was not simply something she believed. It had become an article of faith.

How Her Awakening Began

Her late husband, Michael, started questioning political and cultural assumptions they had previously shared.

Margaret initially became concerned that he was being drawn into what she regarded as right wing propaganda. She began researching these issues partly in the hope of bringing him back.

As she writes:

“I thought he was succumbing to right-wing propaganda. I started researching how to deprogram him.”

Instead, the process gradually forced Margaret to reconsider her own beliefs.

One assumption after another began to crumble. She came to believe that many people who described themselves as liberal had become increasingly intolerant of disagreement, hostile to open inquiry and willing to silence those who questioned approved positions.

But one belief remained protected from scrutiny.

Climate change was the last intellectual fortress.

“Climate change was my inviolable belief.”

Eventually, Margaret began examining that subject with the same willingness to question that she had applied elsewhere. She looked more closely at IPCC reports, NASA material, Climategate, the greening effects of atmospheric CO₂ and the economic and social consequences of policies being advanced in the name of Net Zero.

The experience was profoundly unsettling.

She began to see the climate movement as resembling a strict religion, complete with high priests, sacred texts, guilt, penance, mandatory sacrifices and the condemnation of heretics.

Most importantly, she concluded that the environmentalism she had supported for much of her life had been hijacked by a political climate agenda.

The Connection to COVID

The COVID years made those concerns even more difficult for her to ignore.

Margaret recognized familiar patterns: fear used to secure public compliance, dissent treated as dangerous, complex scientific questions reduced to slogans and sweeping restrictions presented as morally necessary.

She began to see connections between the political response to COVID and policies proposed in response to climate change, including restrictions, deprivation, centralized control and the expectation that ordinary people must sacrifice while privileged decision makers remain largely insulated from the consequences.

Whether or not readers agree with every conclusion she reaches, Margaret’s chapter presents an important challenge:

Are we willing to examine the beliefs closest to our identity with the same skepticism we apply to the beliefs of others?

True intellectual independence requires more than questioning the other side. It requires the courage to question our own side, our own assumptions and sometimes even the beliefs that once gave us a sense of moral certainty.

That can feel like losing one’s religion.

But it can also be liberating.

An Independent Review from John Robson

John Robson and the team at Climate Discussion Nexus have independently reviewed numerous chapters from Canary in a Climate World.

We did not commission this coverage or ask them to undertake it, which makes their sustained and thoughtful engagement with the book especially meaningful to us.

In the latest instalment of the series, Robson examines Margaret’s personal journey and the difficult process by which a lifelong progressive environmentalist began reconsidering beliefs she once regarded as inviolable.

We are grateful for the attention he has given so many of our contributors, and we hope there may be more chapter reviews to come.

Read John Robson’s review of “Losing My Religion.”

Margaret Anna Alice is one of 38 contributors to Canary in a Climate World. Together, these Canaries examine climate science, natural climate drivers, energy policy, institutional influence, propaganda, censorship, Net Zero and the importance of preserving open scientific debate.

Get Canary in a Climate World: Climate Realism vs. the Net Zero Myth on Amazon.