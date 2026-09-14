Canary In a Covid & Climate World

Canary In a Covid & Climate World

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Jeffrey Schroeder's avatar
Jeffrey Schroeder
Sep 14

The errors in the public health response during COVID occurred in only one direction — mandating interventions with little or no evidence of efficacy.

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Denis Rancourt's avatar
Denis Rancourt
Sep 14

Thank you for covering my testimony at the Allison Inquiry.

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