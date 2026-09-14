For years, governments and public health authorities have told us that the COVID vaccines were safe and effective.

Canary Professor Denis Rancourt went to Parliament Hill with a very different story, one drawn not from computer models or pharmaceutical trials, but from the most unforgiving record of all:

Who died, when they died and what changed immediately before the deaths began to rise.

Rancourt, a contributor to Canary in a COVID World, How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World with a chapter titled “There was no pandemic” delivered his presentation during the opening day of the Allison Inquiry, where approximately 50 Canadians testified about devastating injuries experienced following COVID vaccination.

His evidence deserves to be seen by every Canadian.

Watch / listen to Professor Denis Rancourt’s presentation beginning at 5:57:18:

Following the Data

Denis Rancourt is a physicist, interdisciplinary scientist and former tenured full professor at the University of Ottawa, where he was a professor and lead researcher for 23 years. He has published more than 100 articles in peer reviewed scientific journals and is now co-director of CORRELATION Research in the Public Interest.

His specialty in this field is the analysis of all cause mortality.

Unlike a death certificate category such as “COVID death” or “vaccine injury,” all cause mortality does not depend upon a doctor, hospital or government agency deciding how a death should be classified.

It simply records the fact that someone died.

By examining deaths across different ages, locations and periods, Rancourt and his colleagues look for patterns that appear when a major event affects a population.

At the Allison Inquiry, he presented mortality data involving pregnant women, infants, toddlers, young children and people experiencing rapidly progressing cancers.

What he showed was deeply disturbing.

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Pregnancy and Infant Mortality

Infant mortality in the United States had been declining for years.

According to Rancourt’s analysis, that long established decline reversed during the COVID period, but the reversal did not begin during the first waves of COVID.

It appeared in 2022, approximately nine months after COVID vaccination was widely recommended for pregnant women.

Rancourt estimated that this change represented approximately 4,000 excess infant deaths in the United States between 2022 and 2024.

He presented a similar pattern in Canada.

Following Canada’s May 2021 recommendation of COVID vaccination during pregnancy, he identified an increase in infant mortality approximately nine months later.

His analysis estimated approximately 200 excess infant deaths and 10 excess pregnancy related deaths in Canada.

These are not minor statistical fluctuations to be dismissed without investigation.

They are safety signals involving pregnant women and babies.

Where is the comprehensive investigation?

Where is the urgency?

Where are the public health officials demanding answers?

Deaths Among Toddlers and Young Children

Rancourt then turned to children between one and four years old.

His analysis identified more than 2,000 excess deaths among American children in this age group between 2021 and 2024.

He attributed part of the initial increase to the sudden withdrawal of financial assistance in some American states. But he said the largest rise coincided with the authorization and rollout of COVID vaccination for young children in June 2022.

Canada revealed another disturbing pattern.

Rancourt examined mortality among Canadian children aged 1 to 4, 5 to 9 and 10 to 14.

He reported that each group experienced a pronounced increase during the year COVID vaccines became available for that particular age group.

The increases did not appear during the first two years of COVID.

They appeared with the vaccine rollouts.

“As soon as you vaccinated these age groups and not before, not when there was COVID, not in the first two years of the pandemic. But when you started vaccinating them, that is the signature that you see in the mortality data.”

Rancourt called the pattern:

“Absolutely stunning.”

He estimated approximately 410 excess deaths among Canadian children aged 1 to 14.

If these patterns have another explanation, health authorities should produce it.

Ignoring them is not an explanation.

Accelerated Cancer Mortality

Rancourt also presented his research into excess cancer deaths.

Rapidly progressing cancers are not entirely new. The scientific literature has previously used the term “hyperprogressive disease” to describe unusually aggressive cancer progression in some patients.

But Rancourt said mortality data now reveal an alarming increase in aggressive cancer deaths following the COVID vaccine rollout.

His analysis identified more than 4,000 excess cancer deaths among Americans aged 5 to 44.

Approximately 960 of those deaths occurred among people aged 5 to 24.

He also highlighted an increase in deaths involving cancers of the long bones and limbs, along with deaths involving multiple primary cancers arising independently in different organs.

Rancourt estimated approximately 240 excess deaths involving multiple primary cancers among Americans aged 25 to 44, with another 1,500 among people aged 75 and older.

He described this as:

“Definitely a safety signal.”

Rancourt and his colleagues are continuing to analyze the corresponding Canadian data.

A safety signal does not become less serious because institutions find it inconvenient.

It is supposed to trigger investigation.

The Screaming Safety Signals

Rancourt’s presentation did not ask the audience to accept reassuring slogans.

It asked them to look at the timing.

Why did these increases not appear during the first two years of the declared pandemic?

Why did mortality rise in particular age groups when vaccination was introduced for those groups?

Why did infant mortality change after vaccination was recommended during pregnancy?

Why are cancer deaths rising so sharply among young people?

And why have public health agencies not treated these patterns as an emergency requiring open, independent investigation?

Rancourt’s conclusion was uncompromising:

“The vaccines are toxic and caused many deaths and injuries, in plain sight of robust national mortality statistics.”

He warned that institutional capture and professional discipline can be used to minimize even what he called “screaming safety signals.”

That warning goes to the heart of the Allison Inquiry.

More than 1,400 injured Canadians applied to testify. Approximately 50 could be heard during the four days available.

Their experiences are the human reality behind the statistics.

Rancourt brought the mortality curves.

The injured brought their bodies, their medical records and the stories of lives that had been changed.

Together, they presented evidence Canada can no longer pretend not to see.

What Really Caused the Excess Mortality?

Rancourt’s analysis extends beyond the vaccines.

He argues that the entire COVID response imposed a profound physiological, psychological and economic assault upon populations, with the greatest harm falling on the elderly, the poor, the disabled and other vulnerable people.

Lockdowns removed human contact, employment, mobility, social status, medical care and purpose. Elderly people were isolated. Normal healthcare was disrupted. Fear was deliberately intensified, and people experiencing illness were frequently denied early treatment.

Rancourt argues that these policies created the conditions for sickness and death.

His conclusion from years of studying mortality across numerous countries is radical:

“History will record that the Covid period was in effect a massive and unnecessary multifaceted assault against people, exploiting fear and causing harm, injury and death, especially in the most vulnerable.”

This is not an argument that should be censored or dismissed.

It should be examined against the data.

His Allison Inquiry presentation brings that work forward with disturbing new evidence involving pregnancy, infant and childhood mortality, along with accelerating cancer deaths.

Rancourt does not soften his conclusions to make them acceptable.

He follows the data wherever it leads.

That is what a Canary does.

Public health authorities may prefer that Canadians stop asking questions and move on.

The injured cannot simply move on.

Neither can the families who lost children, spouses, parents and loved ones.

The mortality record remains.

The safety signals remain.

And Denis Rancourt is making certain they cannot be buried.

Rancourt’s presentation summary and supporting slides

Learn more and hear the testimony of injured Canadians at The Allison Inquiry.

Updated - Sept 30th: Denis Rancourt with Del Bigtree on the HighWire discussing all of the above, plus rising cancer rates and his big picture theory about why the pandemic happened in the first place:

https://rumble.com/v7fzhzm-death-spikes-and-rising-cancer-in-our-youth-explained.html