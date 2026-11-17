Can courts change the climate by ordering one province or country to reduce its emissions? Canadian lawyer Andrew Roman explains why climate litigation rests on a fundamental factual and legal fallacy.

Climate litigation has become a global industry.

Governments and energy companies are increasingly being taken to court by activists demanding more aggressive emissions targets, compensation for alleged climate damage, and policies that voters and elected legislatures may never have approved.

These lawsuits often arrive wrapped in emotionally powerful language about children, human rights and the protection of future generations.

But in Chapter 21 of Canary in a Climate World: Climate Realism vs. the Net Zero Myth, Canadian lawyer Andrew Roman asks a more fundamental question:

Can any court actually make the climate obey its orders?

The “glass dome” fallacy

Roman calls the central mistake behind these cases the glass dome fallacy.

Greenhouse gases emitted in Ontario do not remain in Ontario. Emissions produced elsewhere do not stop at the provincial border. They circulate through the global atmosphere.

As Roman explains, a tonne of CO₂ emitted in Toronto has the same incremental atmospheric effect as a tonne emitted in Beijing or Houston.

For a court to conclude that Ontario’s emissions targets determine the climate experienced by Ontarians, it must effectively imagine an invisible glass dome over the province, keeping Ontario’s emissions inside and the rest of the world’s emissions out.

No such dome exists.

Canada contributes only a small percentage of global emissions, and Ontario contributes only a fraction of Canada’s share. An Ontario court cannot control emissions produced in China, India, the United States or anywhere else.

Yet those outside emissions would continue entering the global atmosphere regardless of what an Ontario judge ordered the provincial government to do.

This leads to Roman’s second central argument.

Courts cannot order a global result

A court may be able to order a government to adopt a more stringent emissions target. It cannot order the atmosphere to respond.

It cannot prevent emissions from crossing borders. It cannot compel foreign governments to follow its ruling. And it cannot demonstrate that imposing additional costs on one province will produce a measurable change in that province’s climate.

Roman argues that such rulings may create a symbolic legal victory while accomplishing virtually nothing climatically.

The consequences, however, are not merely symbolic.

When judges become policymakers

Roman practised law for more than four decades, appeared at every level of court including the Supreme Court of Canada, worked extensively in environmental and energy law, and taught at four Canadian law schools. His warning about climate litigation comes from deep experience with both the courts and environmental regulation. The Fraser Institute provides a fuller account of his legal career.

His concern is that climate litigation threatens the proper separation of powers.

Legislatures are elected to balance competing priorities such as environmental protection, employment, energy security, affordability and economic growth. If voters disagree with those decisions, they can remove the government.

Judges are not elected to make those trade-offs.

Courts are also poorly equipped to determine how the cost of accelerated emissions reductions should be divided among workers, families, businesses, energy consumers and future generations.

When judges impose climate policies that elected governments were unwilling to adopt, they are no longer simply interpreting the law. They are effectively making policy from the bench.

Who bears the cost?

Roman examines cases from Canada, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United States.

Although the legal systems differ, he identifies a common result: local courts impose costs within their own jurisdictions while remaining unable to control the overwhelming majority of global emissions.

Those costs can include:

Higher electricity, heating and transportation expenses

Greater uncertainty for energy and infrastructure investment

Delayed or cancelled projects

Reduced employment and economic growth

Higher costs for consumers and taxpayers

A weakening of democratic accountability

Roman is particularly concerned that lawsuits brought in the name of young people could ultimately make life more difficult for that same generation through higher living costs and fewer entry-level employment opportunities.

John Robson examines Roman’s argument

Dr. John Robson and the Climate Discussion Nexus have been independently reviewing chapters from Canary in a Climate World. We did not commission this coverage or ask them to undertake it, but we greatly appreciate the serious attention they have given our contributors.

In his examination of Andrew Roman’s chapter, Robson focuses on the intellectual contradiction at the centre of climate litigation.

A court can impose a local economic burden, but it cannot create a local climate benefit when the atmosphere is global.

Robson also highlights Roman’s warning that litigation can become a form of lawfare, circumventing public debate and democratic decision-making to obtain policies through the courts that could not be achieved through elections.

Fatal fallacies make bad law

Roman concludes that courts cannot solve a global climate problem through local orders.

What they can do is create uncertainty, increase energy costs and transfer important policy decisions from elected representatives to unelected judges.

That makes Chapter 21 essential reading, not only for those interested in climate policy, but for anyone concerned about democracy, constitutional government and the growing use of courts to impose sweeping political change.

Andrew Roman is one of 38 accomplished contributors to Canary in a Climate World: Climate Realism vs. the Net Zero Myth.

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