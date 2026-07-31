This week, more than 1,000 pages from Anthony Fauci’s pandemic diaries were released by Senator Rand Paul. Days later, Fauci appeared before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, where he repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment and declined to answer questions about the origins of COVID, his pandemic record and statements he had previously made to Congress.

Long before COVID, the diaries and this latest Senate hearing, Trish Wood was already asking difficult questions about Anthony Fauci and becoming suspicious of the man.

Wood is an award winning investigative journalist, producer and director who spent ten years hosting CBC’s flagship investigative program, The Fifth Estate, Canada’s answer to 60 Minutes. Her investigation of Fauci began during the AIDS crisis in the 1980s.

Now the host of the superb podcast Trish Wood Is Critical, Wood is one of the contributors to our Amazon #1 Best Selling book, Canary in a Covid World: How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our World Vol. 1.

Given this week’s developments, we are publishing her contribution, Chapter 11, “Cruel Seasons,” in full. In it, Wood examines Fauci’s record from the AIDS era through COVID and challenges the public image of one of America’s most powerful health officials.

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Cruel Seasons

Chapter 11 | Trish Wood

Trish Wood is an award-winning former science journalist, producer and director, who started her podcast Trish Wood is Critical, in May of 2020 to counter Covid 19 propaganda. She has hosted CBC’s flagship investigative broadcast The Fifth Estate for ten years, wrote an acclaimed book about the Iraq War and produced investigative true crime documentaries, including Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer for Amazon Studios. She lives in Toronto, Canada.

In March of 2020, just as the gates surrounding the free world were slamming shut, I sent an email to an American journalist I didn’t know but who had a reputation for critical thinking. Desperate to prick a hole in the ballooning lockdown narrative, I supplied him with strong evidence it was a dangerous mistake.

It was an attempt to, perhaps tamp down the COVID-19 hysteria that was setting up house in virtually all of our institutions, especially legacy media. Aside from a few outlying grumps, like me, my former industry went all-in on the government’s obscene gambit of jacked-up fear messaging designed to scare us into obedience.

Even the mighty Joe Rogan faltered briefly. Early in the pandemic he interviewed Dr. Michael Osterholm – who downplayed risk stratification, suggesting all of us were vulnerable. It was an unfortunate misstep for Rogan but he has since redeemed himself many times over and he is one of the few who changed course based on clear-headed analysis.

My email note, time-stamped March 18th, 2020, warned of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s history: dissembling and playing politics with pathogens and the humans they affect. It was based on my experience reporting on Fauci during the AIDS crisis. I had come away from that story traumatized by the death count and the callousness, ego and incompetence of the man running the response. Here is part of what I wrote:

Doctors and scientists are as vulnerable to groupthink, hubris and greed as any other profession. Treating them as Gods, not to be questioned, and handing them the reins to public health policy and the world’s economy without accountability is absolute folly. I watch as every news program takes without question or accountability, pronouncements that have no underpinnings in actual data.

I had hoped that reaching out might prompt a phone call and a chance to discuss what I knew, but I never heard back.

In fact, the journalist to whom I’d reached out kept his head down for three years, not questioning the official line and even publicly supporting vaccines. He was a dutiful narrative stitcher, like the rest of legacy media who collected their paychecks by reporting uncritically whatever the government was saying.

Media played along with CDC, NIH and any of the seemingly hypnotized scientists developing a side hustle in television as talking heads – fawned over by facile anchors while working to buttress the official narrative. I suspect few of the media’s go-to experts are worried about future funding which flows from the very officials they avoided critiquing.

The architects of the pandemic game plan needed the public to believe there was a consensus – that they were following something they called, The Science. Social media companies and legacy newsrooms were a critical component of this propaganda campaign. They also indulged in the dangerous censorship/silencing of esteemed voices bringing evidence that lockdowns were not working and were desperately harmful to humans and society more generally.

That list is long and includes Jay Bhattacharya and Scott Atlas, both of Stanford University, an august school with big science credentials that continues to embarrass itself. Indy reporter Matt Taibbi called an email he discovered during the Twitter Files investigation devastating. Here is Stanford’s Virality project — which partners with multiple state agencies — recommending against “stories of true vaccine side effects” and “true posts that could fuel hesitancy.” A conscious decision to emphasize narrative over truth.

Both Bhattacharya and Atlas are good people who have been professionally and personally shunned on the Stanford campus, despite being correct about the lockdown’s tragic effects and a better plan for dealing with Covid-19.

If I had children attending Stanford, I would pull them out. A gentle, but brave scientist from Harvard and another from Oxford, were also smeared and made virtual outcasts – for supporting focussed protection, which is now becoming policy. We should protect the vulnerable, not lock down those at zero risk, which was the vast majority of the world’s population.

Vaccine efficacy failure and adverse reactions from the shot plus panic-driven lockdown policies killed people. That’s a fact. The soaring mental health crisis born of loneliness and the long-term psychic damage of crushing government oppression and betrayal are played out every day now in news reports of violence and social depravity.

The homogeneous blob that has taken over newsrooms enabled it all by acting like the menacing, central mind-hub in a science fiction movie, ruthlessly parroting in unison the same policy talking points no matter how cruel or absurd. Anti-vaxxer. Stay home, stay safe. Safe and effective. All in this together. Follow the science. Media supported and promoted the biggest public policy failure of our lifetime by attacking anyone who called it out, no matter how credentialed.

The utter and total abandonment of critical thought by our media and the managerial class leaves us in a post-covid dystopia of crime, captured medicine and social debauchery they caused but refuse to acknowledge. It’s time to move on, they say.

The media blob won’t make the connection between its own complicity and the rampant random stabbings, shootings and beatings, soaring addiction rates and education’s lost children. With dire consequences, a large cohort of children will never recover their learning losses. A few, sad victims of the legacy-media-public-health partnership, will remain isolated, lonely, and psychologically barricaded in plastic-draped rooms – only venturing out wrapped in cling film for necessities while breathing through snorkel gear tightly affixed to their heads. They remind me of Hiroo Onoda, the Japanese intelligence officer who never understood the war had ended so he stayed hidden in the jungles of a small Philippine Island for nearly thirty years. Alone for all that time, Onoda refused to surrender to an enemy that had long ago stopped fighting.

Like the devoted Japanese officer, those most indoctrinated by Covid-19 propaganda are waiting for a signal that it’s safe to come out. They peer uneasily at us from behind their triple-layered masks, give us a wide berth on the sidewalk and avoid all social invitations. They are waiting for the all clear that will never come from public health because it impugns the entire effort. Better to let them stay crouched behind those protective jungle ferns in case we need to scare them again. The war will never be over; it’s just a temporary ceasefire.

Recently my email target emerged as a mild Covid-19 policy critic in a new high profile television job, with what I suspect is a big salary bump. There were no payday interruptions for journalists who took this route and played along.

No one will call them conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers or the silliest epithet of them all – Trump supporters – an accusation hurled about by pandemic experts when confronted with uncomfortable truths. They recoil from critical thinking as if it is the torture of the damned – like Holy Water sprinkled on the demon-possessed twelve-year-old in The Exorcist. It burns! It burns!

When I wrote that journo in 2020, I’d been thinking about a night in New York City about thirty-five years ago. I was filming a documentary interview in the penthouse of the Royalton, a swank Manhattan hotel. Dramatic, full-height windows framed twinkling lights embedded across the darkness below in a city I had loved my whole life. My interview subject was soon to die of AIDS after surviving for 11 years. Michael Callen, whom I’d known since the 80s had become an historic figure in the people with aids movement and knew his time was up. Facing the end, his big questions weren’t about the meaning of life and death but rather about the moral landscape inhabited by Tony Fauci.

He recalled a desperate meeting at the NIH a few years before. Michael and his doctor begged Fauci to smooth the way for Bactrim – a simple sulpha drug being used off-label successfully to stave off a catastrophic pneumonia that often meant the end. That night, Michael’s fighting spirit was gone and in its place was a deep sadness that Fauci refused to send a life-saving alert. In the halls of the NIH, the ultimate bureaucracy, things had to be done the correct way – even if that meant people dying – which they did for two more years.

I was a high profile TV reporter back then and booked an interview with Fauci to ask him myself – why wouldn’t he tell AIDS clinicians about the success with Bactrim? I was aggressive and Fauci was, well, Fauci – a man accomplished at spinning while taking offense at even being asked. I persisted and it was quite a showdown. Even though it is said that thousands of AIDS patients died as a result of the two-year delay, Fauci wouldn’t acknowledge his mistake. But he did reveal something about his nature that’s been on full display during the pandemic; a loose relationship with the truth and an expectation he won’t be held to account – by anyone.

The documentary itself was never finished and given the historical importance of Michael Callen’s final words and the grilling of Tony Fauci by an unexpectedly tough Canadian reporter (me), it is heartbreaking that the tapes were never archived. They simply disappeared somewhere inside the CBC. That conversation would be absolute gold today --- but alas it has most likely been erased.

Like with AIDS, legacy media dropped the ball on Covid-19 early and never picked it up. Their reporting on Covid was a new low.

Fear porn, out of context test results erroneously called cases and worst of all, the annihilation by edict of what it means to be human were protected ideas. How quickly we snitched on each other, bowed to the power of unelected bureaucrats and threatened fellow citizens who refused to be vaccinated. It took no time at all for our civic bonds to be broken, perhaps permanently. Once you see children being used as human shields by the teachers’ unions and hysterical parents, you begin to view your community differently. Naomi Wolf calls it The War Against the Human and I think she is correct.

For the three years I’ve been producing my show and attending events with Covid-19 policy critics and I’ve heard a lot about the other big story that was mostly censored by social and legacy media; mental illness caused by lockdowns and public health’s brutal and insensitive approach. It is reported mostly as statistical but many people have reached out to me with their sorrows. Our pain was depersonalized, perhaps the worst kind of censorship because it meant we were dehumanized. We had no value once they reduced us to nothing more than the results of our C-19 tests. I received this from a young man whose identity I’m protecting.

I am staying alive and trying to keep my head above water. I want to believe the truth cannot be stopped but I’m not sure. The only thing keeping me alive is the hope that the truth does come out one day. I will dance like I never danced before when I see those who are accountable being taken to account. If the people understand what I see they will freak out. They will know they’ve all been under a spell and the things you spoke about regarding why good people do bad things will come to be known. They will turn on the powers that be and I will feel sorry for those I hate at this moment because my heart does not like to hate; anyone. I just love freedom. I love love.

We (or maybe just I - the only person I can speak for) need you to keep talking in order to make everyone care about human rights again, please please please don’t stop. It’s freedom itself, we are about to lose the world... you must understand this.

A few more months of this and a once healthy vibrant person is going to give up. They won. I can’t believe it but my soul doesn’t want to be here anymore. I’m tired of being non-essential. Not needed. I’m tired of arguing with people I know share my values but are somehow sleepwalking. I’m tired of feeling like a freak. Please don’t stop, it may keep someone like me from killing myself. Hearing just a little truth gives me hope, the only nourishment I have left.

The story of Covid-19 censorship told truthfully is a condemnation of every single institution we rely on. Our foundations have been breached. We can no longer trust that government, and the media that keeps them in power, have our best interests at heart. It’s all here in the ugly tale of disaster, steeped in fake consensus and nurtured by a multitude of mistaken groupthink pronouncements. The powerful sacrificed some of us to appease the safety obsession of others – an obsession ignited by their own foolish plan. Then those injected with the poison of irrational terror made escalating and prolonged demands for rescue – from the very people too corrupt and self-interested to stop making them afraid.