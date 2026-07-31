Canary In a Covid & Climate World

Canary In a Covid & Climate World

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Roy Champtaloup's avatar
Roy Champtaloup
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And don’t forget beautiful Judy Mikovits. God bless her. She explained to me, and the world, in March 2020, whilst I was locked down in Auckland, New Zealand by our complicit and corrupt Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, the entire Fauci saga that she endured all those years before when she worked for him. She explained via the podcast interview with very specific details of his wrongdoing, just how evil and sick he is. Hopefully he will finally be brought to justice. We can’t let this shit continue. Our grandchildren must be able to depend on us to stop this deadly nonsense.

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