Climate models make predictions.

Science requires us to test them.

Professor John Christy has spent much of his career doing exactly that.

Working with Dr. Roy Spencer, Christy helped develop the first global atmospheric temperature dataset using satellite microwave measurements.

Arctic weather satellite…

Their pioneering work earned them NASA’s Medal for Exceptional Scientific Achievement and a Special Award from the American Meteorological Society.

But the satellites soon began revealing something deeply inconvenient.

The atmosphere was not warming nearly as quickly as the climate models said it should.

In this short video, Dr. John Robson of Climate Discussion Nexus explains what Christy discovered and why the discrepancy between the models and observations matters.

The question at the centre of Christy’s Chapter 12 in Canary in a Climate World is remarkably simple:

When climate models and real-world observations disagree, which should we trust?

More than twice the observed warming

Climate models predict that increasing greenhouse gases should produce a particularly strong warming signal in the atmosphere above the tropics.

That gives scientists a testable hypothesis.

Christy examined 102 climate-model simulations used for the IPCC’s Fifth Assessment Report and compared their projected atmospheric warming with observations from 1979 through 2016.

He used three independent observational systems: satellites, weather balloons and reanalysis datasets produced by major international weather centres.

All three told a similar story.

Over the tropics, the models produced an average warming trend of approximately 0.274°C per decade.

The average trend across the observational systems was approximately 0.113°C per decade.

The models projected more than twice as much tropical atmospheric warming as was observed.

This does not mean that no warming occurred.

It means the atmosphere warmed far less than the models predicted.

That distinction matters when governments are using these models to justify enormous changes to energy systems, economies and everyday life.

The chart buried by the IPCC

Perhaps the most extraordinary part of Christy’s chapter concerns a chart produced by the IPCC itself.

Christy served as a reviewer of the IPCC’s Fifth Assessment Report. He pressed for a comparison between modelled and observed atmospheric temperature trends to appear in the main report.

Instead, the figure was placed in supplementary material without being discussed in the main text.

Christy reproduces and simplifies the chart in his chapter.

The models containing increased greenhouse gases lie outside the range of the observations.

The models without additional greenhouse gases overlap the observations almost completely.

Read that again.

The model runs designed to include the warming influence of additional greenhouse gases performed worse against the observations than the runs that excluded that influence.

Yet the IPCC continued to express high confidence that human activity was the principal cause of the observed changes.

A model is a hypothesis

Christy’s chapter is ultimately about the scientific method.

A model is not evidence merely because it is complicated or generated by a powerful computer.

Its output is a hypothesis about how the physical world should behave.

If observations repeatedly disagree with that hypothesis, scientists should investigate the failure, modify the model and test it again.

The observations should not be dismissed because they failed to confirm the preferred theory.

Christy argues that the models are too sensitive to the additional greenhouse gases placed into both the models and the real atmosphere.

In plain language, the models are running too hot.

Why this chapter matters

Climate policy is frequently presented as the unavoidable consequence of settled science.

But what happens when satellites, weather balloons and reanalysis datasets all show substantially less atmospheric warming than the models predicted?

And why was an IPCC chart displaying this discrepancy placed in supplementary material rather than clearly presented and explained?

These questions go directly to whether climate models can reliably predict future warming and whether policies costing trillions of dollars are being built upon sound evidence.

Professor John Christy’s chapter, “Applying the Scientific Method to Climate Models and Observations,” appears as Chapter 12 of Canary in a Climate World: Climate Realism vs. the Net Zero Myth.

And this is only one of 38 chapters.

The book brings together scientists, physicists, geologists, engineers, economists and policy experts who examine the evidence and challenge the assumptions behind Net Zero.

If one chapter can reveal this much about the difference between climate models and real-world observations, imagine what the other 37 reveal.

Read John Robson’s complete critique at Climate Discussion Nexus.

Discover the complete argument in Canary in a Climate World available on Amazon: