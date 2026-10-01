Four years ago, Tamara Lich and the Freedom Convoy came to Wellington Street in Ottawa to challenge lockdowns, vaccine mandates and the expanding power of government over individual lives.

In September 2026, the warning returned to the same street.

This time, scientist Denis Rancourt brought the mortality data. Dr. Jessica Rose brought the vaccine-safety signals. Canadians reporting devastating injuries brought the human evidence.

Tamara Lich describes the warning. Denis Rancourt examines the consequences. Jessica Rose asks why the safety signals were ignored. The Allison Inquiry gives those consequences a human voice.

The Freedom Convoy was about more than vaccine mandates

According to Tamara, the Freedom Convoy began as a protest by truckers against vaccine mandates, but quickly grew into a much broader movement against lockdowns, restrictions, medical coercion and government overreach.

Canadians from every walk of life joined together against school closures, business restrictions and the steady erosion of their fundamental freedoms.

Tamara Lich emerged as one of the central figures in that movement.

She did not arrive in Ottawa as a politician, physician or public-health official. She was an ordinary Canadian who believed that the extraordinary powers being exercised by government had gone too far.

Tamara tells the full story in Chapter 25, “My Journey: The Freedom Convoy,” in Canary in a (Post) COVID World: Money, Fear and Power.

When the pandemic began, she followed the rules. She wore a mask, stayed home and kept her distance from loved ones because she believed she was doing her part. But the restrictions did not disappear. They became more severe, and what had been presented as temporary emergency measures increasingly felt to her like instruments of control.

Parents watched their children kept out of school. Small-business owners lost businesses they had spent their lives building. Families were separated. Healthcare workers who had served on the front lines faced dismissal. Truckers who had kept Canada’s supply chains moving were told they could no longer do their jobs unless they complied with vaccination requirements.

Tamara writes that the vaccine mandates became the breaking point.

The convoy began as a protest by truckers, but people across the country recognized their own experiences in it. They came to Ottawa asking for the mandates and restrictions to end so Canadians could return to work, reopen their businesses, send their children back to school and reclaim their lives.

Instead of meeting with them, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dismissed them as a “fringe minority.” The Emergencies Act was invoked for the first time in Canadian history. Bank accounts were frozen, protesters were arrested and Tamara spent 49 days in jail, including four days in solitary confinement.

Whatever one thinks of every decision made during the protest, the concerns that brought those Canadians to Ottawa cannot honestly be reduced to trucks and traffic.

They were warning about the consequences of allowing fear to override freedom, informed consent and open debate.

Four years later, the Allison Inquiry heard from Canadians who described some of those consequences.

The people Canada did not hear

At the Allison Inquiry on Parliament Hill, Canadians reporting serious injuries following COVID vaccination were finally given an opportunity to speak directly before parliamentarians.

Approximately 1,400 people applied to testify. Only about 50 could be heard.

Their testimony is now preserved in the Allison Inquiry’s official hearing archive. We encourage every Canadian to spend time listening to these witnesses directly, in their own words.

Watch all four days and every individual testimony from the Allison Inquiry

The three personal testimonies highlighted below represent only a small part of what the Inquiry heard. Every witness deserves to be heard, and we intend to continue sharing their stories in future posts.

Those who appeared described devastating changes to their health, careers, families and futures. Many said they had followed public-health advice, accepted vaccination and then found themselves abandoned when they became seriously ill.

Their stories provide the human context that was largely absent when lockdowns and mandates were imposed.

The Freedom Convoy protested the destruction caused by lockdowns and the loss of medical choice.

The Allison Inquiry heard from people living with the consequences of policies imposed during that same period.

These are not separate stories. They are different chapters in the same national reckoning.

Denis Rancourt examines the mortality data

Canary Denis Rancourt brought a different but equally important perspective to the Allison Inquiry.

Rancourt is a scientist and former professor of physics at the University of Ottawa. He is also the author of Chapter 36, “There Was No Pandemic,” in Volume 1 of Canary in a COVID World.

The title is deliberately provocative, but his argument is specific.

Rancourt says the all-cause mortality data do not display the signature that would be expected from the natural spread of a deadly respiratory virus. Instead, his analysis attributes the excess deaths to government actions and their consequences, including lockdowns, social isolation, economic disruption, changes in medical treatment, interrupted access to healthcare and, later, the COVID vaccine rollout.

His conclusion is direct. He argues that the government response did not merely fail to prevent death. It caused death on a vast scale.

For readers trying to understand the evidence behind that conclusion, Rancourt’s recent interview with Del Bigtree on The HighWire is essential viewing.

In this focused conversation, he examines disturbing increases in mortality and cancer among children and young adults and discusses what he believes the data reveal about the COVID period and its aftermath.

Watch Dennis Rancourt on the HighWire: Death Spikes & Rising Cancer in Our Youth Explained (Links out to The HighWire).

If Rancourt’s analysis is correct, the implications are staggering.

The Canadians appearing before the Allison Inquiry are not merely a collection of isolated tragedies. Their experiences are the human faces behind mortality patterns that governments have still not adequately investigated or explained.

Dr. Jessica Rose asks why the safety signals were ignored

While Denis Rancourt examined all-cause mortality, Canary Dr. Jessica Rose examined the systems that were supposed to detect vaccine injuries.

Dr. Rose is a Canadian researcher with degrees in applied mathematics and immunology, a PhD in computational biology and postdoctoral training in molecular biology and biochemistry.

At the Allison Inquiry, she presented her analysis of the US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, the CDC’s V-safe data, Canada’s adverse-event reporting and the federal Vaccine Injury Support Program.

Her central question was unavoidable: if the warning signals were present in the official data, why were they not properly investigated and communicated to the public?

Rose argued that the way Canadian data were presented made serious adverse-event reports appear less frequent than they were. She also questioned the handling of injury claims and the failure of public-health agencies to respond adequately to the patterns she identified.

“I’ve been doing this for five years, and I’m only doing it for the injured people.”

Watch: Dr. Jessica Rose’s testimony at the Allison Inquiry

Dr. Rose is also the author of Chapter 9 in Volume 1 of Canary in a COVID World, “Interpreting Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System Data (VAERS) to Show the Harms Caused by COVID-19 Vaccinations.”

Rancourt examines what happened in the mortality data. Rose examines the warnings generated by the safety-surveillance systems. The witnesses who follow describe what happened to their bodies and their lives.

A physician loses her brother

Among the most powerful presentations at the Inquiry was the testimony of Dr. Crystal Luchkiw, a family and palliative-care physician whose medical licence was suspended after she challenged prevailing COVID policies.

Dr. Luchkiw spoke about her brother, Scott Gorry, a 48-year-old father of two and longtime parliamentary aide.

She testified that her brother received COVID vaccination to maintain his employment. He subsequently developed severe myocarditis, suffered a cardiac arrest and was left with heart function of approximately ten per cent. His health continued to deteriorate, and he died on July 4, 2026, before he could tell the Inquiry his own story.

His claim was approved by Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program, and compensation was paid.

Alberta Member of Parliament Blaine Calkins, for whom Gorry had worked, addressed the loss in unmistakable terms:

“There’s no doubt in my mind these shots killed him.”

Dr. Luchkiw’s testimony brings together many of the failures Canadians have struggled to discuss: medical coercion, reported vaccine injury, professional punishment, institutional silence and a grieving family searching for recognition and accountability.

Watch: Dr. Crystal Luchkiw’s testimony

Jamie Daniel served the medical system. Then she says it abandoned her.

Jamie Daniel spent 18 years serving others as a paramedic and also trained as a practical nurse.

She told the Inquiry that she was excited to receive the COVID vaccine because she believed she was serving her country. Within 48 hours, she said, she was crawling across the floor.

Jamie described severe pain, weakness, loss of mobility and bladder function. She was eventually diagnosed with MRI-negative transverse myelitis, an inflammation of the spinal cord. She testified that her neurologist connected the condition to the vaccination.

Yet she says she was repeatedly dismissed, accused of seeking medication and left to fight for recognition and support.

Perhaps the most chilling moment in her testimony came when she described being hospitalized in agonizing pain while caring for a three-month-old baby. Jamie said she was not suicidal. She was asking for help.

Instead, a psychologist was brought in to discuss Medical Assistance in Dying.

“I was asking for help, and instead, they offered to euthanize me.”

Her government compensation claim remained unresolved, her family had to refinance its home and she spent two years without income before receiving long-term disability support.

A healthcare professional who had devoted her working life to helping Canadians found herself seriously ill, disbelieved and offered death when she was asking for care.

Watch: Jamie Daniel’s testimony

Patricia Leidl knew the global health establishment from the inside

Patricia Leidl was not unfamiliar with vaccines, international health policy or the institutions promoting the COVID response.

She had worked in senior communications roles with the World Health Organization and the United Nations Population Fund. She had also helped draft a major WHO publication about vaccines.

Patricia testified that she received two Pfizer injections partly because she needed to travel for an international employment opportunity. Approximately one week after her second dose, she said her life changed.

She described collapsing, intense pain, tachycardia, neurological problems, cognitive impairment, hearing loss, tinnitus, severe light sensitivity and the return of menstruation after 12 years of menopause.

Before the injections, she had been active and regularly walked long distances. Afterwards, she said she could no longer work and faced repeated medical dismissal when she attempted to connect her condition to the vaccine.

Patricia told the Inquiry that she had spent approximately $250,000 seeking treatment and trying to recover her health.

Her experience is especially difficult to dismiss because she understood the language and inner workings of international public-health institutions. Yet when she became the patient, she encountered the same disbelief and isolation reported by so many others.

Watch: Patricia Leidl’s testimony

The human beings behind the numbers

No graph can fully communicate what it means to lose one’s health, independence, livelihood or future.

The people who appeared at the Inquiry did not speak in abstractions. They described bodies that no longer functioned as they once had, careers that disappeared, families placed under enormous strain and a medical system that frequently had no answers for them.

Many had done exactly what they were asked to do.

Some accepted vaccination because they trusted public-health authorities. Some wanted to protect others. Some needed it to retain their employment or travel. Others simply wanted their lives back after months of lockdowns and restrictions.

Then, when they reported being harmed, many discovered that the institutions that had demanded their compliance were unwilling to hear them.

Their testimony forces Canada to confront a question it has postponed for too long:

Who will care for the people who were injured after doing what their governments, employers and medical authorities told them was necessary?

The warning and the consequences

Tamara Lich describes the warning.

Denis Rancourt examines the consequences.

Jessica Rose identifies the safety signals.

The Allison Inquiry gives those consequences a human voice.

The Freedom Convoy was never merely about trucks, border crossings or downtown Ottawa. It was a response to lockdowns, closed schools, ruined businesses, lost employment, vaccine mandates and the transformation of temporary emergency measures into an expanding system of government control.

At its heart was a question about the limits of government power over the individual.

Can the state close businesses, separate families and prevent children from attending school without fully accounting for the harm those measures cause?

Can it pressure people into accepting a medical intervention by threatening their employment, mobility and participation in society?

Can governments claim to support informed consent while imposing penalties upon those who say no?

And when people report being harmed, are those same governments prepared to listen?

The Canadians who came to Wellington Street in 2022 warned that lockdowns, mandates and medical coercion would leave lasting damage.

The witnesses who came to the same street in 2026 described that damage.

Canada must now decide whether it will continue to look away.

Tamara Lich, Denis Rancourt and Jessica Rose are three of the 109 Canaries whose chapters appear across our three books. They approached the COVID era from very different perspectives, but each was willing to question powerful institutions when silence would have been easier.

That is what it means to be a Canary.

The warning was sounded.

The data were presented.

The injured have spoken.

Now they deserve to be heard.

Tamara Lich’s chapter, “My Journey: The Freedom Convoy,” appears as Chapter 25 in Canary in a (Post) COVID World: Money, Fear and Power.

Denis Rancourt’s chapter, “There Was No Pandemic,” appears as Chapter 36 in Canary in a COVID World: How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World.

Dr. Jessica Rose’s chapter, “Interpreting Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System Data (VAERS) to Show the Harms Caused by COVID-19 Vaccinations,” appears as Chapter 9 in Canary in a COVID World.

Royalties from the Canary books are donated to organizations supporting people injured following COVID vaccination.