I spent an hour listening to this excellent conversation with Dr. John Campbell, MP Dean Allison and constitutional lawyer Shawn Buckley today. Canary readers should hear it because it shows how citizens, volunteers, lawyers and injured Canadians are creating awareness and driving change when major institutions remain reluctant to listen.

Buckley says the stories were so awful and heartbreaking that anyone with empathy who watches all four days of The Allison Inquiry will be affected. He is not exaggerating.

I attended two days of the Inquiry and, even after publishing two books about the COVID era, I was unprepared for the emotional weight. It was traumatizing to hear injured Canadians describe the lives they had lost.

Over the coming weeks, we will share some of their individual vaccine injured testimonies.

More than 1,400 Canadians applied to testify. Over four days, more than 50 were heard under oath on Parliament Hill, while every submitted story entered the record.

They described lives transformed, careers ended, families strained, financial security lost and patients searching unsuccessfully for diagnoses, treatment and support. Some were doubted or dismissed by the institutions they had trusted.

When Buckley asked prospective witnesses about the hardest part, the answer was often not the pain or disability.

It was not being heard.

Dean Allison and Shawn Buckley sat across from people describing what had happened to their bodies, families and futures.

The experience clearly affected them.

FROM THE NATIONAL CITIZENS INQUIRY TO PARLIAMENT HILL

Canary Shawn Buckley has spent decades defending constitutional rights in Canada.

In Chapter 32 of Canary in a (Post) COVID World: Money, Fear and Power, titled “National Citizens Inquiry: A Light on the Hill,” he tells the story of the extraordinary citizen-led inquiry that preceded the Allison Inquiry.

Shawn Buckley also contributed a chapter to Canary in a Climate World: Climate Realism vs. the Net Zero Myth, examining the legal and constitutional implications of climate policy. His contributions to both volumes reflect a consistent concern: what happens when governments use claims of emergency to expand their power while public debate and individual rights are pushed aside.

The National Citizens Inquiry travelled to eight Canadian cities in 2023. Over 24 days, four independent commissioners heard 305 witnesses.

Organized and funded by citizens and supported largely by volunteers, it created a public record where major institutions had failed to do so.

It also showed people who had been injured, isolated, censored or punished that they were not alone.

The Allison Inquiry carried that work directly onto Parliament Hill.

MP Dean Allison deserves enormous credit. When many elected representatives were unwilling to sit publicly with the vaccine injured, he brought their testimony to Parliament Hill, invited parliamentarians from every party and remained through four days of painful testimony.

Allison also explains that he received the nod from Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre to proceed. That matters: the leader of Canada’s Official Opposition knew this testimony was being brought forward, while the Inquiry itself remained non-partisan.

Through the Canary network, both volumes of Canary in a COVID World were delivered to Pierre Poilievre’s residence, and we know that he is aware of and has most likely read them.

The Inquiry allowed lawmakers to hear injured Canadians directly. Allison’s willingness to listen transformed private suffering into an enduring public record.

As Inquiry Counsel, Buckley prepared and questioned witnesses through testimony that was often extraordinarily difficult to give.

Its stated purpose was simple and fundamental:

To listen.

The entire Allison Inquiry can be viewed through the official hearings archive:

https://allisoninquiry.com/hearings/

PEOPLE NEED TO KNOW

For years, vaccine-injured Canadians have described feeling abandoned by the institutions that should have helped them.

Their injuries, need for care and trauma did not disappear when acknowledging them became politically uncomfortable or the news cycle moved on.

The Allison Inquiry placed these Canadians on the public record.

The next step belongs to all of us.

People need to watch the testimony and speak about what happened. Families, physicians, journalists and lawmakers must listen without dismissing those who come forward.

Injured people deserve appropriate investigation, treatment and support.

Silence deepened their suffering.

Conversation must now become part of their recovery.

Buckley’s chapter documents where this work began. His interview with Allison and Campbell shows where it has led and why it cannot end here.

The testimony has been given.

The record now exists.

They can no longer say they did not know.

FURTHER VIEWING:

Allison Inquiry testimony:

https://allisoninquiry.com/hearings/

National Citizens Inquiry:

https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca