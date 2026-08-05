Why one remarkable CNN interview reminded us why dissent matters, why we published the Canary books, and why 2028 may have become a lot more interesting.

There are interviews... and then there are moments.

Watching Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defend himself against repeated accusations from CNN’s Dana Bash that he wasn’t telling the truth was one of those moments. The interview became heated at times, but rather than retreating, Kennedy went on the offensive.

He challenged her to do what journalists should always do.

“Cite me the study.”

When she couldn’t, Kennedy didn’t let it go.

“You’re talking nonsense. You’re making assertions you can’t support.”

Then came perhaps the defining exchange of the entire interview.

“You’re repeating it like a parrot. I’ve actually read the science. All you know how to do is repeat what somebody has told you. You haven’t read the science.”

It was vintage RFK.

Under sustained attack, he didn’t retreat. He challenged not only the evidence behind the accusations, but a style of journalism that too often substitutes talking points for independent inquiry.

Watch the Full Interview

Before reading on, or afterwards if you prefer, we encourage you to watch the full interview and decide for yourself.

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Watching him accuse CNN of media malpractice made for extraordinary television. He returned to one of the defining issues of the Covid era: the treatment of frontline doctors who developed successful treatment protocols, only to find themselves ignored, ridiculed, censored or deplatformed rather than debated.

“If we had listened to those doctors during the COVID pandemic, we would have saved potentially millions of lives. There were therapeutics out there that were working... We weren’t listening to them. Instead, we were shutting them down.”

Kennedy then turned his attention to Anthony Fauci, delivering what was arguably the most explosive moment of the interview and now also supported by the words in the Fauci diaries:

“Now we know that Anthony Fauci, who was the expert, was lying about everything — about masks, about social distancing, about natural immunity, about transmission from the vaccine and about the source of COVID. He was lying, and you were punishing people for not trusting the experts. Now you’re rolling out the experts again to talk about something you have no personal knowledge of.”

It was a remarkable moment to witness on live national television. Kennedy wasn’t simply making accusations; he was challenging viewers to examine the evidence for themselves.

For those of us who spent those years reading the papers, listening to the frontline doctors and following the evidence as it emerged, none of what RFK said was new. We had already heard many of these arguments from the Canaries who contributed to our books. But for many CNN viewers, who had largely been exposed to a single narrative throughout the pandemic, this interview may have been the first time they had heard the other side presented so forcefully on national television, other than on Fox.

It was these doctors, these scientists and these alternative viewpoints that were censored while the public was repeatedly told there was only one acceptable narrative. Many of us watched highly qualified frontline physicians and internationally respected scientists lose their reputations, their platforms and, in some cases, their careers simply for asking questions or presenting evidence that challenged official policy.

That is precisely why we published Canary in a Covid World: How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World in August 2023 and Canary in a (Post) Covid World: Money, Fear and Power in November 2024. Together, those two books brought together the voices of 73 Canaries from around the world who were prepared to question authority and speak out during one of the most challenging periods in modern medical history.

Among them were frontline physicians and scientists including Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. George Fareed, Dr. Angus Dalgleish, Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Paul Marik among many others. These weren’t anonymous voices on social media. They were internationally recognised clinicians, researchers and academics who challenged prevailing Covid policies based on their clinical experience, scientific research and interpretation of the evidence.

Here is our earlier post from 2024 on Five Frontline Doctors / Canaries Who Saved Lives.

For many of us who lived through those extraordinary years, this interview was about more than politics.

It felt like a measure of redemption.

After years of watching respected doctors and scientists censored, deplatformed or ridiculed for questioning the official narrative, hearing many of those same questions finally asked on national television felt like a turning point. It has given many in the movement a renewed sense of optimism and, dare I say, a shot in the arm.

Then came the line that, for me, summed up the entire interview.

“Your job is fierce skepticism toward authority. And you weren’t doing that. You were beating up on people who were dissenting.”

That wasn’t just a challenge to one journalist. It was a challenge to an entire media establishment that, for too long, forgot that journalism’s first duty is not to power, but to question it.

Kennedy also reflected on what should happen if another pandemic were ever to occur.

“I mean, I think we did virtually everything wrong the last time. The primary obligation in any future health crisis must be to protect our constitutional rights.”

Whether you agree with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. or not, this interview showed exactly why he has become one of the defining political figures of our time. Love him or loathe him, very few politicians are prepared to walk into hostile territory, defend their record under intense scrutiny, challenge the media to its face, and then turn the tables on their interviewer.

As readers of the Canary books know, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was one of our original Canaries, contributing a chapter to Canary in a (Post) Covid World: Money, Fear and Power long before many of these conversations entered the mainstream.

As the interview drew to a close, one final thought crossed my mind.

If Robert F. Kennedy Jr. decides to seek the Republican nomination in 2028, nobody should underestimate him. His decision to bring the MAHA movement into the Republican coalition helped reshape American politics, and after watching this interview, it’s not difficult to imagine him one day leading that party and running for President again.