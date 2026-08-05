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Mary Jennifer Roney
Aug 5

OMG!!! Insane “interview” by Dana of CNN.

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BadProtein
3d

FROM: The Internet

DATE: August 11, 2026

SUBJECT: LNP-Endotoxin Vulnerability Matrix in Multi-Dose mRNA Reconstitution Protocols

CONCERN WINDOW: December 11, 2020 (FDA Emergency Use Authorization / initial rollout) to late 2022 / early 2023 (phased transition to pre-mixed, single-dose formulations).

Executive Technical Summary

The mandatory “bring-your-own-saline” protocol for multi-dose mRNA lipid nanoparticle (LNP) vials introduced a critical biochemical and regulatory contradiction. While primary active ingredients were manufactured under strict biological purity controls, clinical instructions required diluting these concentrates with an 80% volume of third-party, utility-grade 0.9% sodium chloride.

Core Analytical Points

The Regulatory Purity Gap: High-purity biological injectables maintain internal manufacturing baselines near or below ≤0.005 EU/mL. Conversely, USP-grade 0.9% saline is a commodity chemical legally permitted to contain up to 0.5 EU/mL. Reconstitution mandated combining an ultra-pure biologic with a fluid matrix carrying a legal impurity ceiling up to 100x higher.

The LNP-Lipid A Binding Mechanism: Endotoxins are amphiphilic molecules possessing a hydrophobic Lipid A anchor. Rather than dispersing passively, free lipopolysaccharides (LPS) in commodity saline possess a high affinity for lipophilic surfaces, aggressively binding to and co-localizing with the LNP outer shell.

The “Trojan Horse” Delivery Vector: Instead of functioning as a standard fluid dilution, the LNP shell acts as a high-density carrier, packing environmental pyrogens together and driving them directly into sentinel immune cells at the injection site. This transforms unmonitored baseline commodity contaminants into an active driver of localized and systemic reactogenicity (severe inflammation, fevers, and chills).

Decentralized Failure Mode: Outsourcing 80% of the final injected fluid matrix to decentralized, third-party supply chains (such as Hospira stock) created an unquantified lot-to-lot variance. This design flaw was implicitly acknowledged and corrected only when manufacturers transitioned the market toward pre-mixed, single-dose presentations.

list the relevant instructions from the 2020 product insert. do not find newer data

The relevant instructions from the original 2020 Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) product insert and healthcare provider fact sheet for the multi-dose vial (purple cap) specified:

Diluent Requirement: Each frozen multiple-dose vial (containing 0.45 mL of concentrate) MUST BE DILUTED prior to use.

Specified Fluid: The instructions mandated: “Dilute the vial contents using 1.8 mL of sterile 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, USP (not provided) to form the [vaccine]”.

Sourcing Constraint: The insert explicitly noted: “ONLY use sterile 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, USP as the diluent. This diluent is not packaged with the vaccine and must be sourced separately“.

Mixing and Pressure Equalization: Clinicians were instructed to add the 1.8 mL of third-party saline, equalize vial pressure by withdrawing 1.8 mL of air into the empty diluent syringe before removing the needle, and gently invert the vial 10 times to mix (with explicit instructions not to shake).

back to 2020 - i want to make a numbered step by step list of instructions to dilute a purple cap pfizer covid shot

Thaw and Check Temperature: Ensure the frozen purple-cap Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine vial is fully thawed. Allow it to come to room temperature (up to 25°C or 77°F).

Initial Gentle Mix: Before dilution, gently invert the vaccine vial 10 times to mix. Do not shake the vial.

Inspect the Vial: Check the liquid inside; it should appear as a white to off-white suspension free from discolored particles.

Prepare the Diluent: Obtain sterile 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, USP ( preservative-free normal saline). Using a sterile syringe with a 21-gauge or narrower needle, withdraw 1.8 mL of the diluent.

Cleanse Stopper: Wipe the rubber stopper of the vaccine vial using a single-use antiseptic alcohol swab.

Inject Diluent: Slowly inject the 1.8 mL of 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection into the vaccine vial.

Equalize Pressure: Before removing the needle from the vaccine vial, equalize the internal pressure by withdrawing 1.8 mL of air into the empty diluent syringe, then remove the needle.

Post-Dilution Mixing: Gently invert the newly diluted vaccine vial 10 times to thoroughly mix. Do not shake.

Label and Track: Record the exact date and time of dilution on the vial label.

Storage and Window: Store the diluted vaccine between 2°C and 25°C (35°F to 77°F) and ensure it is administered within 6 hours of dilution.

https://badprotein.substack.com/p/nanoparticles-hate-endotoxins

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