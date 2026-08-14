Canary In a Covid & Climate World

Canary In a Covid & Climate World

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Karen Lavie's avatar
Karen Lavie
3h

I have no way of knowing which side of the argument is indeed correct. But I have a question: how come that during the height of Covid when airports were closed, there were suddenly clear skies above big, normally heavily polluted cities?

Another question: if nuclear energy is so safe, what about those instances when accidents happened and large areas were seriously contaminated? How to prevent such accidents from ever happening?

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