This Sunday, we spent some time reading through the Amazon reviews of our three Canary books. We are delighted by what we found and deeply grateful to everyone who has taken the time to read, rate and review them.

All three books became Amazon #1 bestsellers. Volumes 1 and 2 have earned five-star ratings from Amazon readers, while our recently released climate book holds a strong four-and-a-half-star rating.

More important than the numbers are the thoughtful comments from readers around the world. Many describe the books as eye-opening, essential and worthy of sharing with family and friends. Some have read all three volumes and followed the Canary series from COVID and its aftermath into the climate and Net Zero debate.

Canary in a COVID World was raised in the British House of Commons, and both COVID volumes are now held in the House of Commons Library, where they are available to MPs and parliamentary researchers.

Thank you. Your support helps these important voices reach people who may never encounter them through the mainstream media.

Will you add your voice?

If you have read one or more of the Canary books, please consider leaving a quick star rating on Amazon. It takes only a few seconds, and a rating alone is enormously helpful.

If you would like to write a review, even one or two sentences about what you learned, which chapter affected you or why you believe the book matters can encourage someone else to begin reading.

Volume 3 is our newest book and particularly needs more ratings and reviews since our recent launch in May 2026. If you have read it, we would be very grateful if you would add your voice.

Here is a selection of what readers have said about all three books.

Volume 1

★★★★★ “Important information”

Sylvie · United States · Verified purchase

This book is a must-read for all thinking people. As a series of essays by specialists in their own fields of medicine, science and journalism, we hear about their life experiences during the COVID era. Eye-opening and revealing, the book confirms what is now generally understood about the pressures on populations during those years. I am now looking forward to reading Canary in a Post COVID World.

★★★★★ “Required reading for health professionals and citizens alike”

Clark · United States · Verified purchase

I am a licensed and practising clinical psychologist, and I attest that I’ve read this book.

Canary in a COVID World contains several must-read essays that all literate adults should read. Furthermore, this book should be required reading for all medical training programs. This book is highly educational for any courageous and open-minded thinker.

What is the tone of this book? Alarm, anguish, pain, urgency and, perhaps most of all, anger. Each of these makes good sense given the many mind-bending aspects surrounding the pandemic situation.

The way I see it, if you can read this book without uttering “holy s***!” aloud at least a few times, you just might be a robot.

★★★★★ “Must read for everyone”

Kathy · United States · Verified purchase

Everything was covered about the real truth that was censored during the COVID pandemic. Great information to share with friends and family.

★★★★★ “Great book”

R. Linnell · United States · Verified purchase

It’s so important that more and more people are speaking out against the mainstream narrative around COVID. I’m still shocked at how many people stopped thinking critically and simply followed the herd.

Books like these are vitally important. I applaud every author in the book for speaking out, and I applaud those who collected the essays and brought the book to fruition. It’s wonderful to have so many testimonials from people from so many different walks of life, all in one book.

★★★★★ “A goldmine of information”

areugnat · United States · Verified purchase

This collection of essays is a goldmine of crucial information about the COVID pandemic, the censorship that occurred and the harm that has been done by the injections.

A must-read for anyone who wants to really know what happened and what is still happening. The fact that it was written by 34 thought leaders from different backgrounds adds to the perspective and depth of coverage.

★★★★★ “Finally! The truth. What a concept.”

A Very Concerned Educator · United States · Verified purchase

This book is AMAZING! This group of highly intelligent people, who pulled many of us through the dark times of COVID craziness, use logic and real data to help make sense of the last three years.

Because of them, I did not fall into despair and panic. My heart goes out to all of them for the needless suffering our world cast upon them simply for wanting to know the truth. I pray for all the vaccine injured.

★★★★★ “Great book”

Reader · United States · Verified purchase

COVID-related topics may be some of the most controversial and heated things people ever discuss. This book is for anyone.

If you took seven vaccines and boosters and are still wearing a mask, this book is for you. If you took no vaccines and used products or drugs discouraged by the mainstream, this book is for you. If you’re somewhere in between, this book is for you.

★★★★★ “A painful topic but beautiful writing. Essential information”

Kendra L. Lindsay · United States · Verified purchase

Thirty-four excellent writers from across the political spectrum, including journalists and doctors, address the severe censorship of vital information during the pandemic.

We were played. Compelling evidence and documentation, but the personal stories are especially moving. We must not forget.

★★★★★ “A compendium of rational and intelligent articles by courageous experts”

John · Australia · Verified purchase

I was already familiar with much of the information in this book, but it was a pleasure to read articles by professionals representing numerous areas of expertise.

The book also introduced me to more websites where I can find accurate information. I wish to convey my deepest thanks to every contributor for having the supreme courage to stand up for truth, science, critical thinking, logic and the sanctity of human life in a world gone mad.

★★★★★ “Excellent read and shockingly revealing”

Andy Nicholls · United Kingdom · Verified purchase

Here we have essays from 34 highly respected and credentialed experts who, in many cases, were censored, silenced or ridiculed for speaking against the mainstream media and Big Pharma-funded narrative.

With shocking clarity and cumulative force, the evidence builds as each essay examines the catastrophic failures of institutions ostensibly established to protect us: the medical establishment, pharmaceutical industry, politicians, journalists and media.

I can think of no better book to awaken those beginning to have doubts and an uneasy sense that what we experienced was quite different from what the mainstream media would have us believe.

This is the fourth copy I have purchased, and previous copies are now circulating among family and friends.

★★★★★ “COVID-19 challenged by international thought leaders”

E. Woodworth · Canada · Verified purchase

The inspired editors of this fascinating collection have managed to gain the confidence and cooperation of 34 thought leaders who exposed the elements of the systematic global health propaganda that delivered four principal messages: that the pandemic threatened all humanity, that no therapy existed to treat the sick, that the entire population had to be confined, and that deliverance would come only from a vaccine.

★★★★★ “Essential reading”

Boehi Peter · Germany · Verified purchase

An all-star lineup of authors covers numerous aspects of the COVID pandemic in a series of short chapters. Some are absolutely brilliant, and many provide valuable summaries of what these contributors have said elsewhere.

★★★★★ “A brave book about important issues”

CGKent · United Kingdom · Verified purchase

This book is a magnificent effort by the contributors and editors who brought it together. It is revelatory to read about the extraordinary experiences of the COVID years from authors of such professional integrity.

Much of what is written within its pages is unlikely to find its way into the mainstream media anytime soon. The outrage, shock and trauma are raw, yet highly readable.

It is vital reading for anyone who wants to know more about the hidden politics of those years.

View the Volume 1 paperback or leave a rating on Amazon.com

Volume 2

★★★★★ “This is so worth the money and the time!”

SandiLee · United States · Verified purchase

Folks, the whole world needs to read this book. Seriously. You need to read this book. Solid, incredibly well documented and a must-read.

The same goes for Volume 1, Canary in a COVID World. It is an absolute must-read as well.

★★★★★ “Best book on COVID I have read!”

Joel Ponton · United States · Verified purchase

This is by far the best book I have read on COVID. I appreciate the different insights from experts in their various fields. I highly recommend that everyone read it.

★★★★★ “Great information”

Deb · United States · Verified purchase

This book has great articles that help shine a light on what really happened during COVID.

★★★★★ “COVID: Never stop learning!”

Ross Pelton · United States · Verified purchase

I highly recommend reading the Canary in a COVID World books. I found them extremely interesting, explosive and very disturbing.

These books should be required reading for all Americans.

★★★★★ “The quick approach to gaining multiple perspectives”

Wesley R. · United States · Verified purchase

Many of the authors are Canadian and are not suppressed in revealing the truth about what truly happened during COVID.

★★★★★ “Never forget”

Adrian Cruz · United States · Verified purchase

If you followed the COVID events of the last half-decade and concluded that many decisions made by authority figures appeared wrong in the moral and ethical sense, much of what is written here will not surprise you.

The book is a good read because it is heartening to learn about so many experts who had the courage to identify false findings that continue to be propagated by the media.

★★★★★ “Well written and authoritative”

Long-time customer · United States · Verified purchase

These essays are an eye-opener: warnings from experts in their fields who knew what was happening during the pandemic and were silenced through censorship.

Now that the data has proven them right, we face the imperative of ensuring that such a disaster is never forced upon us again.

★★★★★ “As described”

Robert A. Janusey · United States · Verified purchase

Great transaction. Would recommend.

★★★★★ “One of the most important books you’ll ever read on COVID”

Shaina · United Kingdom · Verified purchase

A highly informative and concise book that is well worth reading. I’ve read both volumes and definitely recommend them.

This collection of essays from leading medical experts, lawyers and thought leaders is an enthralling page-turner. It deserves to be in libraries and bookshops as a historical account of one of the largest deceptions humanity has experienced collectively.

★★★★★ “Highly recommend”

Matt R · Canada · Verified purchase

Insight and real data from the professionals we should have been listening to. This is a must-read. Very informative and eye-opening.

★★★★★ “A wake-up call for our future”

Brendan Lynch · Italy · Verified purchase

Canary in a (Post) COVID World: Money, Fear and Power serves as a crucial wake-up call, offering invaluable insights into the complex interplay among economic systems, societal fears and power dynamics that shaped our response to the global pandemic.

By examining these interconnected issues, the book provides essential lessons that, if heeded, can help us build a more resilient and equitable world in the face of future crises.

★★★★★ “Essential read”

S Coughlan · United Kingdom · Verified purchase

A fascinating collection of essays from a very wide range of interesting individuals. An essential read for anyone wondering what is going on in the world.

★★★★★ “Brilliant again!”

Julia Sterling · Canada · Verified purchase

I received my copy this morning and have already devoured seven chapters. It is truly an incredible read and every bit as good as Volume 1.

It is packed with stories and perspectives revealing how systems we once trusted were compromised in ways that are both disturbing and essential to understand.

The contributors’ courage is palpable on every page as they expose truths that were often hidden or dismissed. I highly recommend it to anyone seeking a deeper understanding of how we were betrayed. It has already earned a top spot on my bookshelf.

View the Volume 2 paperback or leave a rating on Amazon.com

Volume 3

★★★★★ “Why do we allow the climate hoax to threaten our survival?”

frankDLasCPA · United States · Verified purchase

Excellent book. I thought I knew a great deal about the climate fixation, and I do, but I learned much more.

★★★★★ “Environmental attorney”

Gary Abraham · United States · Verified purchase

The brief essays by the scientists here, who account for about half of the contributors, encapsulate a significant body of research from their respective fields that challenges the CO₂ control-knob theory of climate change and the alarm surrounding the magnitude of that change.

★★★★★ “Book to read”

Bo Gerre · United States · Verified purchase

People should get the book and read it carefully.

★★★★★ “A book everyone should read”

Julia Sterling · Canada · Verified purchase

A refreshing and educational read that challenges the mainstream narrative surrounding climate and Net Zero.

Each of the 38 authors provides a refreshing perspective. The book opened my eyes to a narrative that simply is not supported once one begins digging into it.

I’ve read all three Canary books, and each is brilliant.

★★★★★ “Science does not get settled by announcement”

Brendan Lynch · Italy · Verified purchase

I accept that the climate is changing. I am not convinced that CO₂ is the whole story, and I wanted the alternative arguments presented at length rather than waved away. This is the first place I have found them set out properly in one volume.

There are many good chapters, and John Christy’s is one that stayed with me. He compares climate models with what has actually been measured. His observation is simple: the models have run warm for years, consistently and by a margin, yet we continue running them. This is acknowledged within mainstream science, not merely outside it, but most people have never been told.

Nir Shaviv argues that the sun does far more of the work than the models allow, and he makes his case with data rather than assertion. Henrik Svensmark carries the same thread into cosmic rays and cloud formation. You do not have to accept where either scientist lands to see that the question remains open.

The wider point is that science does not become settled by announcement. Nobody sensible disputes that CO₂ absorbs infrared radiation or that the planet has warmed. But estimates of how much warming a doubling of CO₂ will produce still span a factor of two in the IPCC’s own published range, while the response of clouds remains one of the largest uncertainties in the field.

These are not footnotes. They represent the difference between a manageable problem and an emergency, yet they are reported as if they have been conclusively resolved.

What the book does is place the arguments before you so that you can read and weigh them yourself. On a question this consequential, that should matter to everyone, whichever side of the debate they occupy.

★★★★★ “Required reading for everyone still ensnared by climate fanaticism”

Amazon Customer · United Kingdom · Verified purchase

An excellent series of essays from experts who challenge the climate-crisis narrative. The implications for democracy are significant and worrying.

★★★★★ “Must read”

Barry · Canada · Verified purchase

This is a sober reminder that national and global elites want to control our lives. More people need to read this book so that a majority will resist excessive government control.

View the Volume 3 paperback or leave a rating on Amazon.com

A rating takes only a few seconds

If you have read any of the Canary books, please consider leaving a quick star rating on Amazon.

A written review is always appreciated, but it is not necessary. Every honest rating helps another reader discover the books, investigate the evidence and decide for themselves.

Thank you to everyone who has already read, rated, reviewed and shared the Canary books. Your voices help this important collection reach readers around the world.